Healing Portfolios: Five Pharma Outperformers That Crushed Sectoral Index Since Last Diwali

Indian pharmaceutical stocks have delivered strong returns over the past year, with several companies significantly outperforming the Nifty Pharma index. Laurus Labs emerged as the biggest gainer, rising 149% from one Diwali to the next, while Sai Life Sciences, Gland Pharma and IPCA Laboratories also posted substantial gains.

The Nifty Pharma index delivered a 22% return over the same period, highlighting the stronger performance of several individual stocks within the sector.

Laurus Labs topped the list with a 149% gain, followed by Sai Life Sciences at 70% and Gland Pharma at 58%. IPCA Laboratories advanced 54%, while Divi's Laboratories gained 48%. Wockhardt and Aurobindo Pharma both delivered returns of 46%, followed by Ajanta Pharma at 39%. Torrent Pharma rose 29%, while Zydus Lifesciences gained 27%.

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What Drove Pharma Stocks Over The Past Year?

Several developments shaped investor sentiment towards the pharmaceutical sector, including the expiry of the semaglutide patent in India, developments around US drug tariffs and growing opportunities in contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMO).

GLP-1 opportunity after semaglutide patent expiry: The expiry of the semaglutide patent in India opened up the market to more manufacturers, creating opportunities for domestic pharmaceutical companies to enter the fast-growing GLP-1 segment. The development also brought the prospect of greater competition, wider availability and more affordable treatment options.

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US tariff relief: Sun Pharma secured tariff relief from US President Donald Trump through a Medicaid pricing deal. Separately, the US retained zero tariffs on generic drugs for two years, providing some relief to Indian pharmaceutical exporters amid concerns over potential trade restrictions.

CDMO outsourcing opportunity: Growing global outsourcing opportunities supported interest in Indian pharmaceutical companies with contract development and manufacturing capabilities. As global drugmakers look to outsource research, development and manufacturing, Indian players could benefit from their established capabilities and cost competitiveness.

What Should Investors Watch Out For?

The GLP-1 market will remain an important growth driver for the sector, but investors will need to track how quickly the market expands and how pricing competition evolves as more companies enter the segment. Another key monitorable is the contribution of specialty and innovative drug portfolios to overall growth. Companies investing in differentiated products and complex therapies could find opportunities to improve their growth mix and reduce dependence on conventional generic medicines.

The post-lenalidomide growth trajectory of Indian pharmaceutical companies will also be important. As the industry moves beyond the earlier growth opportunity from lenalidomide, investors will look for new products and markets to sustain earnings momentum.

Pharma Stocks With Highest Return Potential

Among the stocks tracked, Torrent Pharma has the highest indicated return potential at 58%, followed by Sun Pharma at 48%. Abbott India has an indicated upside potential of 26%, while Biocon and Lupin have potential returns of 23% and 21%, respectively. Torrent Pharma's 58% potential makes it the top pick on the return-potential list, while Sun Pharma also features prominently with an estimated 48% upside.

These return-potential estimates point to the stocks analysts see offering the most upside from their respective reference prices. Actual returns will depend on earnings growth, execution, valuations and broader market conditions.

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