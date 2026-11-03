India's 10 Most Polluted Cities Today: Bathinda AQI Hits Alarming 737, Faridkot Records 692

Bathinda in Punjab recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among the 10 cities, with a reading of 737. Faridkot, also in Punjab, followed at second place with an AQI of 692. Both cities recorded extremely hazardous air quality levels.
Patiala in Punjab ranked third with an AQI of 473, followed by Sirsa in Haryana at fourth with a reading of 464.
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Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh secured the fifth position with an AQI of 427. Aligarh, also in Uttar Pradesh, ranked sixth with a reading of 407.
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Rohtak in Haryana followed at seventh place with an AQI of 406, while Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh ranked eighth with a reading of 402.
Rewari in Haryana secured the ninth position with an AQI of 396. Sonipat, also in Haryana, completed the top 10 with an AQI of 377.
The list features four cities from Punjab, four from Haryana and two from Uttar Pradesh.
India's Top 10 Most Polluted Cities Today
The 10 Indian cities with the highest AQI readings are:
|CITY, STATE
|AQI
|Bathinda, Punjab
|737
|Faridkot, Punjab
|692
|Patiala, Punjab
|473
|Sirsa, Haryana
|464
|Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh
|427
|Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
|407
|Rohtak, Haryana
|406
|Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
|402
|Rewari, Haryana
|396
|Sonipat, Haryana
|377
Punjab and Haryana each accounted for four cities on the list, while Uttar Pradesh featured two cities.
What Does AQI Mean?
The Air Quality Index is a measure used to communicate air pollution levels and their potential impact on health. It provides a simplified reading of the concentration of pollutants in the air.
India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderate, Poor, Very Poor and Severe.
The AQI is calculated using pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and ozone, among others.
The AQI categories under India's National Air Quality Index are:
Good: 0-50
Satisfactory: 51-100
Moderate: 101-200
Poor: 201-300
hazardous: 301-400
Severe: 401-500
What Are PM2.5 And PM10?
The calculation of AQI readings depends on multiple air pollutants which include particulate matter.
The term PM2.5 describes fine particles which measure 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. The term PM10 describes particles which measure 10 micrometres or less in diameter.
The respiratory system becomes exposed to these particles when people breathe them in. PM2.5 presents a major health threat because its tiny particles can reach the deepest parts of human lungs.
People who breathe in high levels of particulate matter will develop breathing difficulties which might worsen their current lung and heart diseases.
Who Should Be Careful?
People with asthma and other respiratory conditions, children, older adults and those with heart-related illnesses are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.
When air quality reaches hazardous levels, prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of health complications.
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Locals in impacted cities should keep an eye on local air quality reports and take the necessary safety measures. Reducing exposure to dirty air and limiting extended outdoor activities may help reduce health hazards.
The weather, wind speed, and pollution levels can all affect air quality readings throughout the day. The data provided for this ranking are represented by the AQI figures, which may differ between air quality platforms and monitoring stations.
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