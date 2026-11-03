Villarreal vs PSG Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Villarreal will host champions league winner Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The Spanish side will be looking to bounce back from their recent European setback, while PSG will aim to maintain their perfect record in the competition.

The Paris-based club have won all three of their opening league-phase matches, including victories over Manchester City and Barcelona.

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Villarreal, meanwhile, have registered one win and two defeats in their first three matches.

The hosts will be hoping to make the most of their home advantage against the defending European champions.

Villarreal vs PSG: Date And Time

The Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be played from 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, November 4.

Villarreal vs PSG: Venue

The match will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, Spain.

Villarreal vs PSG: Head-To-Head Record

Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain will meet for the first time in a competitive match.

Villarreal vs PSG: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Villarreal: D-L-W-W-L

PSG: W-W-W-W-W

Villarreal vs PSG: Predicted Lineups

Villarreal: Péter Gulácsi (GK), Sergi Cardona, Pau Navarro, Santiago Mouriño, Renato Veiga, Pape Gueye, Alberto Moleiro, Tajon Buchanan, Santi Comesaña, Georges Mikautadze, Tani Oluwaseyi.

PSG: Matvey Safonov (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Lucas Hernandez, João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Mika Godts, Désiré Doué.

Villarreal vs PSG: Live Telecast Details

The Villarreal vs PSG Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Villarreal vs PSG: Live Streaming Details

The Villarreal vs PSG Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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