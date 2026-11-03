Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Spanish side Atletico Madrid will take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 encounter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Tuesday, November 3.

Both teams will be looking to improve their positions in the league-phase standings as the competition approaches its halfway point.

Bayern Munich are currently 14th with five points from three matches, while Atletico Madrid sit 16th with four points.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Tragedy In Spanish Football: Tenerife Striker Jesus De Miguel Dies After Collision With Goalkeeper

Bayern began their Champions League campaign with a 5-0 win against Bodo/Glimt. However, they have since drawn 3-3 against Viking FK and 2-2 against Arsenal.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid lost to Liverpool in their opening match, before Diego Simeone's side won against Manchester United.

The spanish side then went onto play 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

The Atletico Madrid will look to use their home advantage against Bayern, who are aiming to climb into the top eight of the league-phase table.

Teams finishing in the top eight will qualify directly for the Champions League Round of 16.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Date And Time

The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be played from 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, November 4.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Venue

The match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-Head

Matches played: 8

Atletico Madrid won: 2

Bayern Munich won: 4

Draws: 2

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Form

Atletico: W-W-D-W-W

Bayern: W-D-W-W-D

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Likely Lineups

Atletico Madrid Likely XI: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Alejandro Grimaldo; Pablo Barrios, Morten Hjulmand, Alex Baena; Giuliano Simeone, Julian Alvarez, Ademola Lookman.

Bayern Munich Likely XI: Jonas Urbig; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies; Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

ALSO READ: Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement From International Cricket, Ends 14-Year Australia Career

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Live Streaming Details

The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.