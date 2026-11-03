Hormuz Won't Reopen Till US Meets 7 Conditions: Iran Draws Red Line; Oil Prices Off Day's Low

Iran has said the United States must fully address seven conditions set by Tehran before the Strait of Hormuz can be reopened, casting uncertainty over hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough between the two countries.

In a post on X, Mohsen Rezaee, Iran's representative of the Supreme Leader in the Supreme National Security Council, said Washington's response to Iran's demands was not convincing.

"America's response to Iran's rights and demands was not convincing, and they must fully and explicitly address Iran's seven conditions and act upon them; only in this case will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened," Rezaee said.

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The statement comes amid ongoing efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the status of the strategically important shipping route remaining a key concern for global energy markets.

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Oil prices pared some of their losses following the comments. Brent crude was trading near $103.50 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were around $96 a barrel.

Iran's Diplomatic Signals Leave Questions Unanswered

The latest remarks follow comments by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday that Tehran was open to resolving its standoff with Washington through diplomacy. Pezeshkian also said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had granted the government "certain authorities" to pursue peace talks.

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that Pezeshkian said the government would seek to resolve the crisis through dialogue. However, the report did not specify the scope of the authority granted to the government or outline the possible terms of negotiations.

Rezaee's latest comments suggest that any progress towards reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains conditional on Washington addressing Tehran's demands.

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