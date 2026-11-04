BHEL Secures Projects Worth Up To Rs 28,000 Crore From Adani Power

State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said the company has received four projects, worth ranging between Rs 20,000 crore and Rs 28,000 crore, from Adani Power.
The fresh orders involve supply of equipment (boiler, turbine and generator along with auxiliaries) and agreed services for the said projects, BHEL said in an exchange filing.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
The company said: "It has received orders from Adani Power Limited for 4 projects of 2x800 MW each."
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
On the order size, BHEL said that each project is valued at Rs 5,000–7,000 crore, excluding GST.
Adani Power Limited (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.
The company operates an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across 12 power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40-MW solar power plant in Gujarat.
BHEL is one of India's leading engineering and manufacturing companies, with decades of experience across power, transmission, renewables, oil & gas, transportation, defence and aerospace sectors.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.