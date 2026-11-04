BHEL Secures Projects Worth Up To Rs 28,000 Crore From Adani Power

State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said the company has received four projects, worth ranging between Rs 20,000 crore and Rs 28,000 crore, from Adani Power.

The fresh orders involve supply of equipment (boiler, turbine and generator along with auxiliaries) and agreed services for the said projects, BHEL said in an exchange filing.

The company said: "It has received orders from Adani Power Limited for 4 projects of 2x800 MW each."

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On the order size, BHEL said that each project is valued at Rs 5,000–7,000 crore, excluding GST.

Adani Power Limited (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

The company operates an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across 12 power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40-MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

BHEL is one of India's leading engineering and manufacturing companies, with decades of experience across power, transmission, renewables, oil & gas, transportation, defence and aerospace sectors.

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