Texas Turns Blue After Over Three Decades — How The AI Game Backfired For Republicans Explained

A blue wave has swept through Texas after nearly four decades of having the Republican iron grip around it, and its hitherto celebrated AI data centre boom may have been the final nail in the coffin for the Republican party.

Democrat governor candidate Gina Hinojosa and Senate candidate James Talarico have flipped the narrative and sent shockwaves through the state after their victory against Republican candidates Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton, respectively.

The Lone Star State is broadly viewed as the golden goose of data centre capacity buildout in America, with more than 250 data centres planned or operating around the state by September 2026 (30% of the total AI infrastructure), and with more than $100 billion raised to finance new data centre build-outs since 2024.

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Cracks in the republican stronghold started showing in the rural pockets of the state the sudden proliferation of AI data centres spiked power bills, strained local resources and disrupted life in a peaceful countryside constantly.

Eventually, the reds took note of the angst with governor the governor Abbott of Texas pivoting his stance from Texas being the "epicenter of AI development", to saying that tech companies are digging their own graves and "got the backlash they deserve."

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Clearly, that was not enough. Gina Hinojosa, Abbott's rival and the ultimate victor of the political contest in Texas, has an immediate moratorium on data centers at the heart of her campaign. The soon-to-be governor has repeatedly advocated for a ban on new data centres that would last until the legislature can implement "real protections" for Texans, wherein they get to decide how the AI infrastructure enters their lives.

The sentiment spills out over and beyond just texas, though. The global AI boom has a power problem, and it knows it. It is increasingly showing up in Americans' electricity bills. As voters head to the polls for the US midterm elections today, on November 3, the discussion over who pays for the enormous infrastructure needed to run AI data centres has become an important test for tech companies and policymakers, alike.

This goes beyond regulating artificial intelligence, as it centers on whether households should bear the cost of new power infra built to support energy-intensive data centres, or whether tech companies should pay for the additional capacity they require.

An All-America Economic Survey conducted by CNBC in October found that 63% of registered voters opposed having a data centre within 10 miles of their homes. Only 13% even supported the idea, and this backlash has made data centres a political issue across party lines, with voter concerns spanning electricity costs, water use and the impact on local communities.

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