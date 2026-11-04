Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Visit Saravanaa Bhavan In Auckland, Photo Goes Viral

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were recently spotted enjoying a visit to Saravanaa Bhavan in Auckland, New Zealand, during their time in the city. The couple also took a moment to pose for a picture with the team at the popular South Indian restaurant, giving fans a glimpse of their outing.

The restaurant shared the photograph with the caption, “Dhurandhars in Saravanaa Bhavan Auckland outlet.”

For the outing, Aditya Dhar chose an all-black look, wearing a T-shirt and trousers paired with a leather jacket. Yami Gautam complemented him in a black ensemble of her own, adding an embroidered jacket to her outfit.

While the restaurant shared the photo, it did not reveal what Yami and Aditya ordered during their visit. Known for its South Indian vegetarian dishes, Saravanaa Bhavan is a popular choice among Indian food lovers across the world.

Yami Gautam's Love For Traditional Indian Food

Yami Gautam's love for traditional Indian food has also featured in her earlier interviews. During an appearance on Sony Marathi's Kon Honar Crorepati, the actor spoke about how she celebrated the news of her pregnancy with some of her favourite Maharashtrian delicacies.

Yami recalled announcing that she was expecting her first child during the trailer launch of her film Article 370. After the press conference, she immediately called her cook and asked for puran poli and ukadiche modak.

“As soon as the press conference ended, I called my cook and said, ‘Quickly get some puran poli ready. I want to eat puran poli! I want to celebrate this day with puran poli and ukadiche modak,'” she said.

ALSO READ: IIFA Awards 2026 Winners: Dhurandhar Sweeps Top Awards, Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Take Acting Honours

A Look At Their Life And Films

Yami Gautam married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, whom she met while working on Uri: The Surgical Strike. They welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024.

Recently, Yami Gautam was seen in the fantasy horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli, which hit theatres on October 16, 2026. Yami won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Article 370, while Aditya received the Best Director honour for Uri: The Surgical Strike and Best Feature Film as a producer for Article 370. He also won the IIFA Best Director award for Dhurandhar in 2026.

ALSO READ: 'Bursting Even One Is Anti-National': Soni Razdan Calls Out Diwali Crackers, Says They Harm Children's Health

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.