Cabinet Approves Rs 14,500-Crore Scheme For 92 GWh Grid-Scale Energy Storage

In a major boost to India's energy storage infrastructure, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 14,500-crore scheme to add 92 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of grid-scale storage capacity, aimed at strengthening the power network and supporting the country's expanding renewable energy capacity.

Under the plan, 30 GWh of capacity will come from battery-based storage systems, 60 GWh from pumped hydro projects and the remaining 2 GWh from emerging energy storage technologies.

The programme will be rolled out in partnership with state governments to scale up storage infrastructure and strengthen the grid's capacity to handle fluctuations in electricity generation from renewable sources, particularly solar and wind.

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The initiative also envisages a significant expansion of existing transmission capacity to support the integration and distribution of electricity across the country.

The Cabinet approval comes amid India's accelerating clean energy transition, with non-fossil fuel sources now accounting for nearly 52% of the country's installed power capacity.

The increasing contribution of renewable energy has also heightened the need for storage solutions to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly when solar and wind generation fluctuates.

Energy storage systems are considered critical to balancing electricity demand and supply, allowing surplus power generated during periods of high renewable output to be stored and released when generation falls or demand rises.

The scheme is also expected to support the development of India's domestic manufacturing ecosystem, particularly in battery technology and critical minerals, which are essential inputs for energy storage systems, electric vehicles, electronics and other advanced manufacturing industries.

The initiative aligns with the government's broader efforts under the National Critical Minerals Mission to strengthen domestic capabilities, reduce dependence on imports and secure supply chains for materials required by emerging industries.

The initiative is aimed to broaden India's energy storage capabilities through a mix of battery systems, pumped hydro projects and emerging technologies, while improving grid reliability and facilitating the country's transition towards cleaner energy.

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