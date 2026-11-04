Alembic Pharma's Stock Hits Upper Circuit After Q2 Profit Zooms Over 81%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s stock hit rocketed 20% to hit upper circuit on Wednesday after the company posted a strong surge in its net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

The pharma player's consolidated bottom-line rose 81.1% to Rs 335 crore in the September quarter from Rs 185 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations jumped over 36% to Rs 2,604 crore from Rs 1,910 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 78.4% to Rs 563.3 crore from Rs 315.7 crore in Q2 of fiscal 2026. Margin expanded sharply to 21.6% from 16.5% in the year-ago period.

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The stock touched upper circuit at Rs 963.35 levels, but later pared some gains to trade 13.23% higher at Rs 910.50 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.47% advance to the Nifty index.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' US business delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY27, with revenue rising 77% year-on-year to INR 10.03 billion from INR 5.66 billion in Q2 FY26. The company's US revenue has grown at a CAGR of 7% over FY22-FY26, increasing from INR 16.66 billion in FY22 to INR 22.06 billion in FY26. Alembic's product pipeline remains robust, with 245 approved ANDAs, including 20 tentative approvals.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 81.1% to Rs 335 crore versus Rs 185 crore.

Revenue up 36.3% to Rs 2,604 crore versus Rs 1,910 crore.

Ebitda up 78.4% to Rs 563.3 crore versus Rs 315.7 crore.

Margin at 21.6% versus 16.5%.

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