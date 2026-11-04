Lenskart Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, And Overseas Business Is the Surprise Star

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. has reported a strong set of second quarter results with the consolidated net profit more than doubling to Rs 227 crore from the previous year. The net profit was reported to be Rs 102 crore in Q2FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 35.7% to Rs 2,845 crore versus Rs 2,096 crore the previous year in the same period. EBITDA grew 50% to Rs 621.8 crore as compared to Rs 414.6 crore in Q2FY26. Total expenses also increased to Rs 2,596.80 crore from Rs 1,980.34 crore.

Lenskart Q2 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit at Rs 227 crore vs Rs 102 crore YoY

Revenue up 35.7% at Rs 2,845 crore vs Rs 2,096 crore YoY

EBITDA up 50% at Rs 621.8 crore vs Rs 414.6 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 21.9% vs 19.8% YoY

International business, however, emerged as a major growth driver during Q2FY27, with segment revenue increasing 36.6% to Rs 1,201.14 crore from Rs 879.64 crore the previous year.

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The international business contributed approx 42% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, in line with about 42% in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Lenskart's India business rose 35.5% year on year to Rs 1,667.92 crore. The segment's profit before tax increased 65.3% to Rs 208.42 crore from Rs 126.07 crore in the previous year.

India remained the larger business, accounting for around 59% of total revenue during the quarter, before the inter-segment eliminations.

Lenskart H1 Results

For the six months ended September 2026, revenue rose to Rs 5,559.21 crore from Rs 3,990.60 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated net profit increased to Rs 460.88 crore from Rs 164.62 crore.

Net cash generated increased to Rs 848.29 crore in the first half of FY27 from Rs 660.81 crore in the corresponding period last year.

During the first half of FY27, Lenskart Singapore acquired a 50% stake in Marco Optical (Thailand) Co. Ltd. for Rs 7.08 crore. The company, which manufactures frames, has been accounted for as a joint operation.

After the second quarter of FY27, Lenskart also acquired an additional 19% stake in Baofeng Framekart Technology Ltd. for Rs 10.83 crore. The group's stake in Baofeng increased to 70%, making it a subsidiary.

The company is also pursuing a proposed merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries Dealskart Online Services and Lenskart Eyetech with Lenskart Solutions Ltd. The scheme was filed with the National Company Law Tribunal in August and is awaiting adjudication.

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