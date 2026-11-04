Ramayana Advance Bookings Cross Rs 110 Crore With Strong Demand Across India

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is gaining strong momentum ahead of its release, with advance bookings showing a solid response across India.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has earned Rs 110.06 crore from 29.48 lakh tickets across 92,389 shows so far. Without block seats, the total stands at Rs 88.11 crore from 23.62 lakh tickets, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Hindi leads with Rs 89.31 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 9.18 crore and Kannada at Rs 8.42 crore. Tamil has recorded Rs 2.57 crore, while Malayalam stands at Rs 58.82 lakh, it added.

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The film is also seeing strong demand across formats. 3D shows have recorded Rs 61.61 crore, while 2D shows have collected Rs 29.88 crore. IMAX has earned Rs 13.56 crore, followed by 4DX at Rs 2.58 crore and Dolby Cinema at Rs 1.23 crore so far. ScreenX has recorded Rs 45.65 lakh, while EPIQ has collected Rs 30.92 lakh and ICE has recorded Rs 35.51 lakh. HDR by Barco stands at Rs 8.29 lakh till now, Sacnilk reported.

Daywise Advance Booking

For Day 1, the film has earned Rs 41.83 crore from 11.04 lakh tickets across 24,886 shows so far. Without block seats, the figure is Rs 35.58 crore from 9.34 lakh tickets, according to Sacnilk.

On Day 2, bookings have reached Rs 20.15 crore from 5.44 lakh tickets across 20,259 shows. The gross without block seats is Rs 15.65 crore from 4.23 lakh tickets. For Day 3, bookings stand at Rs 21.60 crore from 5.59 lakh tickets across 18,819 shows. The figure without block seats is Rs 17.16 crore from 4.42 lakh tickets.

On Day 4, bookings have reached Rs 14.73 crore from 4.33 lakh tickets across 16,708 shows. Without block seats, the figure is Rs 10.96 crore from 3.31 lakh tickets. On Day 5, the film has recorded Rs 11.76 crore from 3.09 lakh tickets across 11,716 shows. Without block seats, the figure stands at Rs 8.76 crore from 2.31 lakh tickets, the report added.

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About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the cast of Ramayana Part 1 also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other key roles include Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic, with a reported budget of around Rs 4,000 crore. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

The film is officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while its international title is Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The international version has a runtime of 167 minutes, while the India version runs for three hours and 15 minutes.

The first instalment will be released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

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