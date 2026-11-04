Ranbir Kapoor Sparks Franchise Speculation After Teasing 'Ramayana' Part 3

The possibility of a third Ramayana film has sparked discussion after Ranbir Kapoor's latest interview. The actor appeared to offer an early glimpse into the franchise's potential future, sparking speculation about another chapter in the mythological saga. Ranbir headlines the big-budget production as Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

During his conversation with Review Nation, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed that he has wrapped up half of his work on the second part of Ramayana. His comments took an unexpected turn when he appeared to suggest that the story could continue beyond the planned two instalments. "Even when we finished part two or part three, if there is one. I don't think this will ever leave us. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, irrespective of what the result is," he said.

Ranbir's seemingly casual remark quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans speculating about what it could mean for the Ramayana franchise.

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Several users also drew parallels with Hollywood star Tom Holland, who has earned a reputation for unintentionally revealing major plot details and film spoilers in Marvel movies.

For now, Ramayana is being developed as a two-film project, with no official confirmation of a third instalment. Producer Namit Malhotra addressed the subject at the film's Los Angeles premiere, explaining that the creators had originally explored the idea of dividing the epic into three parts. They later settled on a two-film format. Malhotra indicated that the possibility of expanding the franchise could be revisited after gauging the response to its first two releases worldwide.

The scale of Ramayana reflects the extraordinary ambitions behind the project. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic reportedly carries a budget of nearly Rs 4,000 crore, placing it among the most expensive productions in Indian cinema.

The makers have scheduled the first film for a global theatrical release on Nov. 5, 2026, with the second instalment following during Diwali 2027. Kapoor's intriguing remark has only intensified curiosity surrounding the ambitious adaptation.

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