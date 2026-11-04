Kamala Harris' Four-Second 'Hallelujah!' Video Goes Viral As Democrats Win Midterms

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has celebrated Democratic gains in the midterm elections with a four-second video titled "Hallelujah!", posted as results showed her party winning control of both chambers of Congress.

In the clip, which appeared on her X account, Harris reacts with a joyful "Hallelujah!" as initial results indicated significant wins for Democrats.

Harris shared a post on X, which said Democrats will regain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a historic blue wave. She attached the video of herself addressing an event for Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, who won re-election on Tuesday.

The reaction follows a night of heavy Republican losses. Democrats will reportedly take the House with what could be their largest majority in nearly two decades.

Counting was still under way in several races, and final figures may change.

Harris had been campaigning for Democratic candidates in the run-up to the vote. She began campaigning with fellow Democrats in September while weighing whether to run for president again.

Two months before the election, she urged supporters to turn out in force in a video posted on X.

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Her online operation also played a part. The accounts from her 2024 campaign were relaunched on X and TikTok as part of a new organisation to mobilise young voters ahead of the midterms.

For Democrats, the results mark a sharp reversal. They entered the cycle as underdogs, and many in the party had seen 2028 as a more realistic chance to regain the Senate.

The party also flipped governorships in Georgia, Iowa, Texas and Ohio.

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