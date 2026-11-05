Ayushman Bharat For Everyone Above 70: Can You Get Rs 5 Lakh Cover Even If Your Family Has Private Insurance?

With medical costs rising, health insurance has become an important part of financial planning for many families. To extend health cover to more people, the government last year expanded the Ayushman Bharat scheme to include all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income. The scheme provides eligible beneficiaries with health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh a year.

Under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), all senior citizens aged 70 and above will receive health coverage, regardless of their income. The policy provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh for free. This means that elderly persons do not need to pay any premium for the policy.

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Top Benefits Of Ayushman Bharat Scheme

All senior citizens aged 70 or more can avail the scheme, which is projected to benefit around 4.5 crore families. With up to Rs 5 lakh health cover, the scheme ensures that policyholders can get the necessary treatment at empanelled government and private hospitals.

One of the most beneficial features of the scheme is that not only is it free, senior citizens from all income group categories can avail the policy. This Rs 5 lakh coverage is an additional cover that senior citizens do not need to share with other family members under the age of 70. This is mainly to ensure that eligible families covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme with up to Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme stay protected, while senior members of the same family get additional coverage.

Can You Keep Private Insurance And Ayushman Bharat Together:

Senior citizens aged 70 years and above have the option to choose between Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and their existing government health insurance schemes. Those already covered under schemes like CGHS, ECHS or Ayushman CAPF can either continue with their current benefits or switch to AB PM-JAY.

Senior citizens with private health insurance or coverage under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme, can continue their existing scheme and also opt for the free Ayushman Bharat scheme. This means they do not have to give up their private insurance to avail themselves of AB PM-JAY benefits.

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