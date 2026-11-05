Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he is retiring from international football. Portugal's all-time top-scorer and appearance maker has announced his decision via his social media handles.

The decision comes after a contentious few months with the Portuguese Football Federation and head coach Jorge Jesus. The 41-year-old retires as his country's all-time leading scorer with 146 goals and also their all-time leading appearance maker with 234 caps.

Widely acknowledged as Portugal's greatest-ever player, Ronaldo brings an end to a storied international career spanning 23 years. He made his debut at the age of 18 on August 20, 2003 against Kazakhstan in a friendly. He scored his first international goal during the 2004 Euros on home soil against Greece.

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Ronaldo's crowning moment with Portugal came when he led them to the 2016 Euros title in France. This was Portugal's first-ever international trophy in men's football.

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Although his contribution in the final against hosts France was limited as he was substituted with an injury, his animated reactions from the touchline egging his teammates during the closing stages of the match will long live in memory.

CR7, as he is popularly known as, also led Portugal to two UEFA Nations League gongs - in 2019 and 2025. He has represented his national team in six FIFA World Cups and six European Championships.

Portugal Fallout

Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp during the previous international break after being left out of the 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway. At the final whistle, he walked straight to the dressing room without joining his teammates in acknowledging the travelling supporters in Oslo.

The forward was subsequently suspended from international duty and handed a minor fine following a lengthy statement explaining his departure from the camp. Ronaldo also accused coach Jesus of going back on his word during a heated exchange, claiming he had been assured of a substitute appearance and had even begun warming up before the manager changed his decision.

On Thursday, a day before Portugal were scheduled to announce their squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, Ronaldo took to social media to confirm his retirement from international football.

Ronaldo's Statement

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come to return the No. 7 jersey of the national team," he said.

"I never felt it belonged to me alone but for 23 years I had the priviledge and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. Today, the time has come to pass it onto the future."

"Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision. Because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart. A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end," he continued.

"When I look back at everything I experienced with the national team, I don't just see matches, goals, records or trophies. I see people, Portuguese people living abroad, who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to home.

"I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met but who have become part of my life. Because at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people.

"Throughout my entire career with the national team. I always pushed myself beyond limits. I wanted to win. I wanted to be better. I wanted to make history. I always demanded the most of myself.

"I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this shirt. There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember," he said.

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