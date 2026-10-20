Cristiano Ronaldo: From Being Undisputed Portugal GOAT To Being Banned From National Team - What Went Wrong

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable journey with Portugal has taken a controversial turn after the country's football federation handed him a 30-day suspension following a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus.

The 41-year-old forward was also fined €255 for leaving the national team camp ahead of a UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark.

The punishment follows a disagreement over Ronaldo's role in the team, raising fresh questions about the next chapter of his international career.

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For a player who has spent more than two decades rewriting records and establishing himself as one of football's greatest-ever figures, the controversy marks a difficult moment.

Ronaldo remains Portugal's all-time leading scorer and most-capped men's international player, with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Jorge Jesus Row: What Went Wrong?

The dispute developed during Portugal's September-October international window. Ronaldo was left on the bench for the team's 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway on September 27. He later understood that he will not start against Denmark either.

Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp in Copenhagen on September 30, before the Denmark fixture. He accused Jesus of breaking his word regarding his role in the team. The coach, however, denied making any agreement with the forward.

Portugal went on to beat Denmark 4-2 and Norway 2-1 without Ronaldo, securing qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals.

The episode nevertheless placed the spotlight on the relationship between the veteran forward and his coach.

Why Was Cristiano Ronaldo Banned?

On October 19, the Portuguese Football Association's disciplinary council handed Ronaldo a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine.

Ronaldo later apologised to his team-mates for walking off and not acknowledging fans after the Norway game. He also said he remained available for selection after any punishment arising from the incident was served.

The federation's ruling did not make clear immediately whether the suspension would apply to specific matches or activities or whether the time already served under a provisional suspension would count toward the 30-day sanction.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Career: The Numbers Behind Portugal's GOAT

Ronaldo's standing in football history has been built on his longevity, goalscoring record and achievements at both club and international level.

Portugal record: 146 goals in 234 international appearances, making him the leading scorer and most-capped player in men's international football.

European glory: Ronaldo captained Portugal to their maiden UEFA European Championship title at Euro 2016.

Real Madrid record: He scored 450 goals in 438 competitive appearances for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Champions League success: He won the UEFA Champions League four times with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United.

Individual honours: Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times.

Saudi Arabian chapter: Since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, Ronaldo has continued his career in the Saudi Pro League and helped the club win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

These achievements have made Ronaldo one of the most influential players of his generation. His record for Portugal, in particular, places him among the most successful international footballers ever.

What Happens Next For Cristiano Ronaldo?

Although Ronaldo's international future is now even more uncertain due to the ban, his Portugal career is not necessarily ended. Ronaldo has indicated that he remains willing to represent his country after serving the punishment, while the federation has also signalled that it wants him back.

Portugal's upcoming Nations League fixtures are against Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17. Whether Ronaldo features in those matches will depend on the applicable suspension terms and his selection by the coaching staff.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Provisionally Suspended By Portugal After Walk Out And Jorge Jesus Dispute

For now, the episode represents a sharp contrast between Ronaldo's extraordinary achievements for Portugal and the disciplinary controversy surrounding his departure from the national team camp.

His records remain intact, but the immediate focus is on resolving the dispute and determining what role he will play in Portugal's next chapter.

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