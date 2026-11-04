From Boot To Business: Ahmedabad Couple Turns Rs 3,000 Into A Rs 6 Lakh Monthly Cold Coco Venture

The journey of Ahmedabad's Darshan Zinzuvadiya and Shruti Zinzuvadiya shows how a small side hustle can develop into a substantial business. The couple launched The Coco Station in July 2025 with an investment of a few thousand rupees, selling cold cocoa from their car. Darshan continued working as a software engineer as the business took shape. Today, their venture reports monthly revenue of Rs 6 lakh.

The couple began their business with a modest sum of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, following a friend's suggestion to explore the idea. Their initial sales stood at just 14 bottles a day.

Since then, demand for their cold cocoa and coffee has grown considerably, with daily sales now averaging 150 bottles. They have sold approximately 30,000 bottles so far, generating cumulative revenue of more than Rs 36 lakh. One of its busiest periods came during Navratri, when the couple sold nearly 7,500 bottles in just nine days.

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Running a growing food business alongside a full-time job has meant making the most of every available hour. Darshan continues to work as a software engineer during the day, leaving the mornings for business preparations such as arranging ingredients, sanitising equipment and filling ice boxes.

His working day does not end there. Every evening, after returning from the office, he joins Shruti to sell their products from their car between 9 pm and midnight.

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The growing demands of the business eventually prompted Shruti to step away from her corporate job. Armed with an MBA in Finance from Gujarat University, she chose to concentrate on taking the venture forward. For her, the move has offered more than a career change.

Building a business from a car boot has given her independence and first-hand exposure to the challenges of dealing with customers, managing money and making decisions in uncertain situations.

The Coco Station currently records daily sales of around Rs 20,000. Its monthly running expenses, including the cost of ingredients, packaging and other business requirements, are estimated at Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. The couple have managed to run the operation entirely on the income it generates, without relying on external financial support.

Customers can visit The Coco Station at Parivar Homes, Dev Nagar, Gam Road, Gota, in Ahmedabad. Its menu, as listed on Zomato, includes classic cold coco at Rs 120, 2-in-1 cold cocoa at Rs 169 and classic cold coffee at Rs 119.

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