Republican Bo French, Who Made Racists Comments Against Indians, Loses Texas Election

Republican Bo French, who faced widespread criticism over social media posts targeting South Asian students at the University of Austin, has lost the Texas Railroad Commission election to Democrat Jon Rosenthal. The defeat marks a historic victory for Texas Democrats, who are set to secure their first seat on the state's powerful oil and gas regulator in more than three decades.

French's campaign had attracted national attention after he described a photograph of Indian-American students cheering at a University of Texas football game as a "problem" and suggested that Americans were being replaced by foreigners. His remarks drew widespread condemnation from students, civil rights advocates and several prominent Republicans, including US Senator John Cornyn.

Rosenthal declared his victory on November 3 stating that the election had sent a message against divisive politics.

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Who Is Bo French?

Bo French is a Republican politician from Texas and the former chairman of the Tarrant County Republican Party. He was the GOP nominee for the Texas Railroad Commission in the November 2026 election.

French had previously drawn criticism from within his own party over his social media posts and comments on immigration, Islam and race. The Texas Tribune reported in March 2026 that French had called for the deportation of 100 million people during a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) panel in Grapevine, Texas.

According to the publication, French also said Republicans should more openly embrace Islamophobia during the event, which was titled "Don't Sharia My Texas". French's candidacy became increasingly controversial after he won the Republican runoff for the Railroad Commission, with his remarks about South Asian students at UT Austin bringing further scrutiny to the race.

French's Racist Comments About Indians

The controversy erupted in September 2026 after the University of Texas Longhorns defeated Ohio State in a football game. On September 13, French shared a photograph on X showing South Asian students celebrating at the game. He wrote: "I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn't believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined."

French also suggested that the photograph showed how many Americans had been displaced by foreigners, according to the Texas Tribune.

The posts drew criticism because French appeared to treat the students as foreigners based on their appearance, despite having no information about their citizenship or residency status.

Several students featured in the photograph said they were American citizens or had longstanding ties to the United States. The Texas Tribune reported that Dhairya Gupta, a student pictured in the photograph, was a naturalised US citizen.

The controversy also prompted questions about the representation of Asian American students at the university. Reuters reported that international students accounted for less than 10% of UT Austin's total enrolment in fall 2025, while Texas residents made up 80.5% of the student body.

French's remarks drew criticism from several prominent Republicans, including Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows, former House Speaker Dade Phelan and Senator John Cornyn.

Why Is The Texas Railroad Commission Election Important?

The Texas Railroad Commission regulates the state's oil and gas industry, including production, pipeline safety and other energy-related activities, according to the Texas Tribune. Despite its name, the commission does not regulate railways, but instead oversees one of the largest energy-producing regions in the United States.

Rosenthal's victory is expected to end decades of Republican control of the commission, although he may still face a Republican majority on the three-member body. The commission will also face major decisions on oil and gas wastewater disposal, abandoned wells and the state's expanding energy industry.

Who Is Jon Rosenthal?

Jon Rosenthal is a Democratic state representative from the Houston area who has served four terms in the Texas House of Representatives, according to the San Antonio Express-News. Rosenthal also has more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry as an engineer and project manager, the publication reported.

His campaign focused on strengthening oversight of the state's energy industry, including addressing abandoned oil wells, wastewater disposal and pollution. Rosenthal's victory comes after his campaign gained momentum amid the backlash against French's remarks, with the Democrat attracting increased fundraising and national attention.

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