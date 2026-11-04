Vivek Ramaswamy, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal: How Did Indian-Origin Candidates Do In US Midterm Elections

It was a mixed night for Indian-origin candidates in the US midterm elections. Republican Vivek Ramaswamy lost his bid to become Ohio governor, while Democrats Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal secured re-election to the House of Representatives.

The November 3 elections determined control of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives were contested, along with 35 Senate seats and gubernatorial races across 36 states.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy, whose parents immigrated to the US from Kerala, lost the Ohio governor's race to Democrat Amy Acton by a margin of more than 2,00,000 votes. Trump had endorsed Ramaswamy, who won the Republican primary in May. Acton, a physician, becomes the first Democrat to win the Ohio governor's office since 2006.

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Ro Khanna

Khanna retained California's 17th Congressional District, which covers parts of Silicon Valley. He defeated Indian-American entrepreneur Ritesh Tandon by more than 42,000 votes.

Pramila Jayapal

In Washington's 7th Congressional District, Jayapal secured another term, defeating Republican Nirav Sheth by more than 1,52,000 votes. Sheth, who was born in Gujarat, previously served in the US Marines. Jayapal's family hails from Kerala. She became the first Indian-American woman elected to the House of Representatives in 2017.

Ami Bera

Physician Ami Bera, 61, was seeking an eighth term from California's 3rd Congressional District against Republican Robb Tucker. He was leading by more than 23,000 votes in the available results. Bera is the longest-serving Indian-American member of Congress and was only the third Indian-American elected to the US legislature. His parents migrated from Gujarat, and he was born in Los Angeles.

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Suhas Subramanyam

Subramanyam, 40, retained Virginia's 10th Congressional District, securing more than 61% of the vote against Republican Dave Beckwith, who received around 36%. Born in Houston to Indian parents, Subramanyam previously worked as a technology policy adviser in former President Barack Obama's White House.

Pia Dandiya

Democrat Pia Dandiya won Florida's 22nd Congressional District, securing her first term in the US House of Representatives. She received 51.9% of the vote against Republican Casey Askar. Dandiya, 39, previously worked as a high school principal in Harlem.

Amish Shah

Democrat Amish Shah was leading in Arizona's 1st Congressional District against Republican Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker who had Trump's endorsement. A physician, Shah previously served three terms in the Arizona state legislature and narrowly lost a congressional race to Republican David Schweikert in 2024.

Other Indian-Origin Candidates

Hyderabad-born Aruna Miller secured another term as Maryland's Lieutenant Governor after incumbent Governor Wes Moore, a Democrat, won re-election against Republican challenger Dan Cox.

In Los Angeles, Nithya Raman was narrowly leading incumbent mayor Karen Bass in the mayoral contest.

In Texas, Pooja Sethi was leading in House District 47, while Sandeep Srivastava was trailing Republican Matt Shaheen in District 66.

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New York Attorney General Letitia James defeated Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy. Other Indian-origin candidates who lost their congressional races included Republican Mahesh Ganorkar in North Carolina and independents Sandeep Dixit in Ohio and Anil Kumar in Michigan.

At the state level, Arvind Venkat won re-election in Pennsylvania, while Ram Villivalam retained his Illinois Senate seat. Nabeela Syed was leading Republican incumbent Darby Hills in Illinois Senate District 26.

In Georgia, Democrat Jyot Singh was leading Republican Yassin Moghazy in the state House race. If confirmed, his victory would make him the first Indian-American and Sikh-American elected to Georgia's General Assembly.

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