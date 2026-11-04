US Midterm Election Results 2026: Check State-Wise Winners, Senate And House Results, Party Tally

Democrats have won control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 US midterms, ending Republican control of Washington and delivering a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press called the Senate for Democrats late on Tuesday, after Josh Turek's win in Iowa gave the party enough seats for a majority. Democrats were at 53 Senate seats to Republicans' 41, a net gain of seven. In the House, Democrats passed the 218 seats needed for a majority.

The gains extended well beyond Congress. Democrats flipped governorships in Georgia, Iowa, Texas and Ohio, including states Trump won in 2024.

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In the Senate, they flipped seats in Texas, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Iowa, Ohio and Maine, while Jon Ossoff won re-election in Georgia.

Counting was still under way in several races.

National Party Tally

Senate (51 needed for control, 35 seats up)

Democrats: 53 seats (net gain of 7). Republicans: 41. Reuters had counted 29 of 35 contested seats at the time of its tally.

NBC News projects Democrats will take control, with 34 seats not up for election and seven flipped.

The AP called the Senate for Democrats late Tuesday, and Iowa's Josh Turek gave the party enough seats to regain the majority.

House (218 needed, all 435 seats up)

Reuters tally with 333 of 435 seats counted: Democrats 209 (up 24), Republicans 124.

NBC News's later tally: Democrats 221, Republicans 128, with Democrats poised to win at least 255 seats.

Democrats passed the 218 confirmed seats needed for a majority, and Hakeem Jeffries is expected to become speaker when the new Congress convenes in January.

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Senate Results: State By State

Alabama: Republican Moore leads on 54.8% to Democrat Wess's 45.2%, with 95.2% counted. This follows the NBC News tally.

Republican Moore leads on 54.8% to Democrat Wess's 45.2%, with 95.2% counted. This follows the NBC News tally. Florida: Ashley Moody (R), incumbent, hold. She secured a full term in the special election, beating Democrat Angie Nixon.

Ashley Moody (R), incumbent, hold. She secured a full term in the special election, beating Democrat Angie Nixon. Georgia: Jon Ossoff (D), incumbent, hold. He beat Republican Mike Collins.

Jon Ossoff (D), incumbent, hold. He beat Republican Mike Collins. Iowa: Josh Turek (D), challenger, flip. He beat Republican Ashley Hinson.

Josh Turek (D), challenger, flip. He beat Republican Ashley Hinson. Kansas: Adam Hamilton (D), challenger, flip. He beat Senator Roger Marshall and is the first Kansas Democrat elected to the Senate since 1932.

Adam Hamilton (D), challenger, flip. He beat Senator Roger Marshall and is the first Kansas Democrat elected to the Senate since 1932. Maine: Troy Jackson (D), challenger, flip. CBS News said the seat fell from Republican Susan Collins.

Troy Jackson (D), challenger, flip. CBS News said the seat fell from Republican Susan Collins. Michigan: Counting was still under way in this Democratic-held seat when CNBC last reported. Check the AP feed for the result.

Counting was still under way in this Democratic-held seat when CNBC last reported. Check the AP feed for the result. Minnesota: Peggy Flanagan (D), hold.

Peggy Flanagan (D), hold. New Hampshire: Chris Pappas (D), hold. He won an open seat, defeating former Republican Senator John Sununu.

Chris Pappas (D), hold. He won an open seat, defeating former Republican Senator John Sununu. North Carolina: Roy Cooper (D), flip. The AP projects he beat Republican Michael Whatley in the open seat. It is the first Democratic win in a North Carolina Senate race since 2008.

Roy Cooper (D), flip. The AP projects he beat Republican Michael Whatley in the open seat. It is the first Democratic win in a North Carolina Senate race since 2008. Ohio: Sherrod Brown (D), flip. He beat Senator Jon Husted.

Sherrod Brown (D), flip. He beat Senator Jon Husted. Oregon: Jeff Merkley (D), re-elected.

Jeff Merkley (D), re-elected. South Carolina: Annie Andrews (D), flip. She beat Darline Graham, Lindsey Graham's sister, who was appointed to the seat after his death in July.

Annie Andrews (D), flip. She beat Darline Graham, Lindsey Graham's sister, who was appointed to the seat after his death in July. Texas: James Talarico (D), flip. He beat state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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House Results: Winners By District

Winners as projected so far, with the party in brackets:

Alabama, 2nd: Shomari Figures (D)

Shomari Figures (D) California, 29th: Luz Rivas (D)

Luz Rivas (D) Florida, 1st: Jimmy Patronis (R)

Jimmy Patronis (R) Florida, 14th: Kathy Castor (D)

Kathy Castor (D) Florida, 15th: Laurel Lee (R)

Laurel Lee (R) Florida, 22nd: Pia Dandiya (D)

Pia Dandiya (D) Florida, 25th: Jared Moskowitz (D)

Jared Moskowitz (D) Iowa, 3rd: Sarah Trone Garriott (D)

Sarah Trone Garriott (D) Kentucky, 6th: Zach Dembo (D), flip. He beat Republican Ralph Alvarado.

Zach Dembo (D), flip. He beat Republican Ralph Alvarado. New Jersey, 3rd: Herb Conaway (D)

Herb Conaway (D) New Jersey, 7th: Rebecca Bennett (D), flip. She defeated Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr.

Rebecca Bennett (D), flip. She defeated Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. New Mexico, 2nd: Gabe Vasquez (D), hold

Gabe Vasquez (D), hold New York, 19th: Josh Riley (D)

Josh Riley (D) North Carolina, 1st: Don Davis (D). He defeated Republican Laurie Buckhout.

Don Davis (D). He defeated Republican Laurie Buckhout. Pennsylvania, 7th: Bob Brooks (D), flip. He defeated Republican Ryan Mackenzie.

Bob Brooks (D), flip. He defeated Republican Ryan Mackenzie. Rhode Island, 2nd: Seth Magaziner (D)

Seth Magaziner (D) Utah, 1st: Ben McAdams (D)

Ben McAdams (D) Virginia, 10th: Suhas Subramanyam (D)

Suhas Subramanyam (D) Wisconsin, 1st: Mitchell Berman (D), flip. He defeated Republican Rep. Bryan Steil.

Mitchell Berman (D), flip. He defeated Republican Rep. Bryan Steil. Wisconsin, 3rd: Rebecca Cooke (D), flip. She unseated Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

CBS News also projected Democratic flips in Pennsylvania's 8th and 10th districts. Republican Rep. Max Miller lost re-election in Ohio.

Key State Results: Battlegrounds And Major Upsets

Georgia: Ossoff won a second term. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms flipped the governor's office for the first time in 24 years and is the first woman and first Black person elected governor of Georgia.

Ossoff won a second term. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms flipped the governor's office for the first time in 24 years and is the first woman and first Black person elected governor of Georgia. Ohio: Amy Acton defeated Vivek Ramaswamy for governor. NBC News had her at 51.2% to 45.5% with 90% counted. Brown also flipped the Senate seat.

Amy Acton defeated Vivek Ramaswamy for governor. NBC News had her at 51.2% to 45.5% with 90% counted. Brown also flipped the Senate seat. Texas: Democrats flipped the governorship in a state Trump won by nearly 14 points in 2024. Gina Hinojosa was the Democratic candidate. Talarico won the Senate seat.

Democrats flipped the governorship in a state Trump won by nearly 14 points in 2024. Gina Hinojosa was the Democratic candidate. Talarico won the Senate seat. Iowa: Rob Sand won the governorship in a state Trump carried by 13 points. Turek flipped the Senate seat.

Rob Sand won the governorship in a state Trump carried by 13 points. Turek flipped the Senate seat. Wisconsin: David Crowley defeated a Trump ally to become the state's first Black governor.

David Crowley defeated a Trump ally to become the state's first Black governor. Governors overall: Democrats flipped governorships in Georgia, Iowa, Texas and Ohio.

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