8th Pay Commission: How Much Arrears Could Employees Get If Implementation Is Delayed Until 2027?

Central government employees and pensioners are closely watching the developments of the 8th Pay Commission. Formed in November 2025, the commission is tasked with revising the salaries and pensions of the central government employees based on aspects like inflation.

The commission will submit its report in May 2027 even as the 7th Pay officially concluded its 10-year term in December 2025. This means that the employees will get their arrears for the intervening period if the government implements the recommendations retrospectively from January 2026.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission has been given an extensive 18-month window to submit their report. During this period, they are holding various consultations with different stakeholder groups to take feedback and suggestions on the proposed pay structure.

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A key part of this discussion remains the fitment factor. It is a multiplier and its final value will decide how much employees' basic pay increases, directly influencing their revised salaries, pensions and overall financial benefits.

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How Fitment Factor Works

Assuming that 8th Pay Commission finalises a fitment factor of 3. This means that an employee's existing basic salary would be multiplied by three to determine the revised basic pay. For example, a basic salary of Rs 18,000 would increase to Rs 54,000.

How Pay Matrix Works

The 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix consists of 18 main levels (Level 1 to Level 18), plus an intermediate Level 13A. These are organised across 40 vertical progression cells (annual increments).

Example

An employee appointed at Level 1 starts with a basic pay of Rs 18,000 in Cell 1. With each annual increment, the employee moves to the next cell within the same level.

As a result, the maximum basic pay under level 1 is at Rs 56,900. Similarly, level 2 comes with a basic pay band of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200.

How Arrears Will Be Counted?

If the 8th Pay Commission announces retrospective implementation of its revised pay structure in May 2027, 16 months would have passed since its assumed effective date of January 2026.

For example, assuming a fitment factor of 3

Existing Level 1 basic pay: Rs 18,000

Revised basic pay: Rs 54,000

Monthly difference: Rs 36,000

Illustrative arrears for 16 months: Rs 36,000 x 16 = Rs 5,76,000.

Similarly, estimated arrears can be calculated for all pay levels, depending on the difference of their existing and new basic pay.

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Note: This is a simplified calculation before accounting for DA adjustments and other allowances.

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