8th Pay Commission: How Much Will Your Income Tax Increase If Your Salary Goes Up?

A salary revision under the 8th Pay Commission could put more money into the hands of central government employees. The increase in earnings may bring some financial relief, though it could also have implications for their annual tax calculations. Employees moving into a higher taxable income bracket may end up paying more income tax, which could eat into part of their salary increase.

The actual tax impact will vary from one employee to another, depending on the revised pay, the fitment factor and the income tax regime selected.

Will The 8th Pay Commission Increase Your Income Tax?

An increase in salary does not necessarily mean an employee will have to pay more income tax. The final tax liability is determined by the rise in annual taxable earnings and the tax bracket applicable to that income.

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India's income tax structure is progressive, meaning the rate of tax increases as income rises. If a salary hike takes an employee's earnings into a higher tax bracket, the portion of income falling within that slab will be taxed at the corresponding higher rate.

Under the new tax regime for FY 2026-27, there are seven income slabs. Annual income of up to Rs 4 lakh attracts no tax, while the highest rate of 30% applies to income exceeding Rs 24 lakh. Salaried individuals are also entitled to a standard deduction of Rs 75,000 under this regime.

Will Everyone Pay Higher Taxes?

A salary increase will not have the same tax impact on every employee. Those whose revised earnings stay within their existing tax slab may see only a limited rise in their tax payments. Employees receiving larger pay revisions could face a sharper increase, particularly if their taxable income moves into a higher bracket.

The tax regime selected will also play a part in determining the final liability. Individuals who make use of deductions on eligible investments, home loan interest and other permitted expenses may benefit from comparing their tax outgo under the old regime before making a decision.

What Should Government Employees Expect?

The 8th Pay Commission was formally set up on Nov. 3, 2025, with an 18-month deadline to submit its recommendations. As of November 2026, key details, including the fitment factor and the proposed changes to the salary structure, are still awaited.

In the absence of these figures, central government employees have little basis for calculating how much additional income tax they may have to pay.

Once the revised pay scales are announced, employees should work out their projected annual taxable income under both the old and new tax regimes. Such a comparison will give them a clearer picture of the actual salary gain after accounting for taxes.

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