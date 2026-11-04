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Ayushmann Khurrana Receives Threatening Audio Clip, Caller Demands Crores

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has received a threatening audio clip from a caller claiming to be a member of the Lawrence gang and demanding crores of rupees, according to police sources.

Police are comparing the voice in the recording with existing records of a criminal whose name matches the one used by the caller, the sources said.

The threat follows a recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. Actor Tusshar Kapoor also received a similar audio message a few days ago from someone identifying himself as “Harry Boxer”. However, preliminary investigations suggest the message sent to Kapoor was fake, according to police sources.

Mumbai Police are trying to identify and trace those responsible for sending the messages.

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor allegedly received an extortion call demanding Rs 5 crore from a person claiming to be Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Mumbai Police sources said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Kapoor informed Mumbai Police about the threat, following which the investigation was handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch's technical team examined an audio recording of the threatening call and compared the caller's voice with official samples of Boxer's voice available in its database.

According to senior police officials, the voice samples did not match, raising suspicion that the caller had falsely invoked the gang's name to create fear. Police are now searching for the person who sent the audio recording, the sources said. The caller's identity has yet to be established.

Mid October three assailants drove by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff via motorcycle and fired bullets at him and his driver in Juhu, Mumbai. Shroff's driver and a civilian sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had then claimed responsibility for the shooting.

ALSO READ | Tusshar Kapoor Gets Rs 5 Crore Extortion Demand; Caller Uses Bishnoi Gang's Name