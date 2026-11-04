Trump's Political Future At Stake: What Republican Defeat In US Midterms Could Mean

Democrats have swept the 2026 US midterms, according to network projections, ending Republican control of Washington and leaving President Donald Trump to govern the rest of his term under divided government.

The result could reshape the final two years of his presidency.

Democrats Could Take Control Of Congress

CNN's Decision Desk projects that Democrats will win both the House and the Senate. NBC News projects they will take the House with what could be their largest majority in nearly two decades. The Senate count is less settled. Decision Desk HQ described Democrats as nearing a majority.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Republicans have controlled both chambers and the White House since January 2025. If the projections hold, it will be the first time in Trump's second term that he does not have full control of Congress when the new House sits on January 3.

Trump Policies And Decisions Could Face More Investigations

A Democratic House could turn the spotlight on the administration. Democrats will take control of House committees, gaining subpoena power and the ability to investigate the administration, Trump's family and his business ventures.

Likely areas include immigration enforcement, federal spending decisions and use of executive power. Democrats are also expected to look into companies that have done business with the administration.

ALSO READ | Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? Indian-American Republican Loses Ohio Governor Race To Democrat Amy Acton

Impeachment Could Return To The Table

Impeachment is not a certainty. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in June that Democrats had not ruled it out if they won in November. Reuters reported in August that Democrats were planning investigations first, with impeachment an option only if they found evidence of an impeachable offence.

Axios has reported that Democrats are divided, because removal would need a two-thirds Senate majority. Trump was impeached twice in his first term, both times after Democrats won the House in 2018.

Trump's Policy Agenda Could Face Roadblocks

Democrats will gain greater leverage over federal spending, and Trump faces contentious budget negotiations and obstacles to his remaining legislative priorities. Passing new laws could become harder.

ALSO READ | Who Is Jon Ossoff? Senator Who Called Trump 'Failed President' Wins US Midterm Reelection In Georgia

Trump's veto and Senate procedural rules mean Democrats also cannot enact legislation without Republican support. Trump said he would work with Democrats and use his veto power freely.

Senate Control Could Affect Judicial Picks

Senate control would let Democrats halt Trump's judicial nominations, including to the Supreme Court if a vacancy arises.

Republicans Could Face A Reset

Economic worries dominated the campaign, including grocery prices, health-care costs and Trump's handling of the economy. Republicans will now look to regroup ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.