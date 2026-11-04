Shraddha Kapoor Believes She Would Have Been A Psychologist If Not An Actor

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Eetha. With the biographical drama gearing up for its theatrical release next month, the actress recently held an ‘Ask Shraddha' session on her Instagram Stories, answering questions from fans. During the interaction, a fan asked her if not acting, which career she would have chosen.

Shraddha revealed that someone once told her she was good at keeping people's secrets. While that quality could have made her a good psychologist, the actress hilariously questioned whether she would have been able to provide therapy as well.

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Sharing her thoughts, Shraddha wrote, “Kisi ne mujhse kaha hai ki mai logo ke secrets bohot acche se rakh pati hu. To us hisab se mai psychologist banti. (Someone told me that I am good with keeping people's secrets. So, as per that, I would have become a psychologist.)”

She was quick to add, “Secrets to mai rakh pati, lakin therapy de pati ya nahi wo mujhe pata nahi. Pata chale log therapy lkar aur jyada stressed hokr jate merese waha both gadbad ho jati to accha hua ki psychologist nhi bani (I would keep the secrets nicely, but I don't know whether I would have been able to provide therapy or not. It turns out people get even more stressed after therapy, and things get messed up. So, it's a good thing I didn't become a psychologist.”

What We Know About Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha?

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers, Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Vithabai, known for her immense contribution to folk theatre, built an identity for herself through her performances and dedication to the art form.

Shraddha steps into the role of the legendary performer, bringing Vithabai Narayangaonkar's journey to fame, her personal struggles and artistic legacy in Maharashtra's folk theatre tradition to the big screen.

Besides Shraddha, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Ulka Gupta, Ulka Gupta and Nana Patekar. Presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, Eetha is all set for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

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