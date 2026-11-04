Dividend Alert: Dr Lal PathLabs Declares Dividend Of Rs 5; Q2 Net Profit Rises 28% YoY

Dr Lal PathLabs reported a strong growth in its earnings for the second quarter of FY27, with nearly 28% jump in net profit and improving operating margin. The company also announced an interim dividend, a second for FY27.

The diagnostic and healthcare service provider posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 192.2 crore in the quarter ended September 2026, a growth of 27.6% from Rs 150.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Dr Lal PathLabs' revenue from operations in Q2FY27 grew 19.6% to Rs 873.9 crore from Rs 730.6 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

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At the operational level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, interest and taxes (EBITDA) increased 25% to Rs 280 crore from Rs 224 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 32.1% from 30.7%, YoY.

As on March 31, 2026, Dr Lal PathLabs has 312 clinical laboratories (including National Reference Lab at Delhi, Regional Reference Lab at Kolkata, Bangalore & Mumbai), 7,727 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) and 13,935 Pick-up Points (PUPs).

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Dr Lal PathLabs Dividend

The board of directors of Dr Lal PathLabs approved second interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (at 50% on a face value of Rs 10 each) for the financial year 2026-27

The company has fixed November 11 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration, the company said.

The company also announced the appointment of Vasuta Agarwal as an Additional Director designated as a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company, for a term of three consecutive years commencing from November 04, 2026.

Dr Lal PathLabs board also approved further investment of an amount upto Rs 49.5 crore in Dr. Lal PathLabs FZCO, (LPL Dubai), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the company, in one or more tranches, for meeting its business and operational requirements, including making further investment in its subsidiary, Sunshine Healthcare Limited (SHL), Ghana.

At 2:20 PM, Dr Lal PathLabs share price was trading 3.46% higher at Rs 1,995.40 apiece on the BSE.

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