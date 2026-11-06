Yama Deepam 2026: Puja Mahurat, Rituals, Significance And The Story Behind This Dhanteras' Ritual

Yama Deepam which is also known as Yamadeep Daan or Deepdan for Yamraj is a traditional Hindu ritual performed during Diwali, specifically on Dhanteras (Trayodashi Tithi). Unlike most festive pujas that focus on wealth, prosperity, or inviting Goddess Lakshmi, Yama Deepam is dedicated to Lord Yama, the Hindu deity of death and Dharma.

The festival also holds religious significance for those who observe Yama Deepam, a ritual in which a diya is lit in honour of Lord Yama, the god of death, in order to seek protection from untimely death.

Yama Deepam Date, Tithi and Puja Muhurat

According to drikpanchang:

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Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya - 06:03 pm to 07:19 pm, Duration - 01 Hour 16 Mins

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:30 AM on Nov 06, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 10:47 AM on Nov 07, 2026

Yama Deepam : Rituals, Significance

Yama Deepam, also known as Yamadeep Daan, is an important ritual observed on Dhanteras. Devotees light an oil lamp or a diya in honour of Lord Yama, the deity associated with death, and pray for the health, safety and longevity of their family members.

The traditional ritual involves preparing a diya using an earthen lamp and oil or ghee. The lamp is lit in the evening, traditionally outside the main entrance of the home, and is placed facing the south direction which is associated with Lord Yama. Devotees offer prayers seeking protection from untimely death and misfortune.

The ritual is associated with the legend of King Hima's son, whose predicted untimely death was believed to have been averted through his wife's devotion.

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Yama Deepam Story

Every Dhanteras, as lamps flicker outside homes and families prepare for Diwali, one ritual quietly keeps an ancient story alive: the lighting of the Yama Deepam. Behind this tradition lies a tale of prophecy, courage and a young bride who refused to accept fate.

Long ago, a king named Hima received devastating news about his only son. Court astrologers predicted that the prince was destined to die from a snakebite on the fourth day after his wedding. The prophecy cast a shadow over the royal household, and despite all their wealth and power, the family could find no way to change what had been foretold.

Years later, the prince married a young woman. Soon after the wedding, the bride learnt of the prediction. As the fourth night approached, fear hung heavily in the air, but she resolved not to surrender to it.

When the fateful evening arrived, she set her plan into motion. Gold and silver ornaments, jewellery and coins were piled near the entrance of the couple's chamber. Around them, she lit countless oil lamps whose warm glow filled every corner of the room. The shining ornaments reflected the light, transforming the chamber into a dazzling spectacle.

Yet the bride knew light alone would not be enough.

Determined to keep her husband awake, she spent the night singing songs, telling stories and engaging him in conversation. The hours passed, but neither darkness nor sleep was allowed to take hold.

At midnight, Yama, the god of death, arrived in the form of a serpent to claim the prince's life. But instead of finding a dark and silent room, he encountered a scene lit with light. The glittering heap of gold and silver caught his attention, while the bride's songs echoed through the chamber.

Drawn to the spectacle, the serpent climbed onto the pile of ornaments and remained there, listening. All through the night, the bride kept her vigil, ensuring the lamps continued to burn and her husband remained awake.

By the time dawn broke, the danger had passed.

The destined hour had slipped away, and Yama departed without taking the prince's life. What seemed like an unavoidable tragedy had been averted through the bride's courage, wisdom and unwavering resolve.

It is this story that gives meaning to the tradition of Yama Deepam. Even today, devotees light a lamp on Dhanteras night, believing it symbolises protection from untimely death and honours the power of faith, vigilance and hope in the face of adversity.

Dhanteras : Significance and Rituals

Some of the key rituals observed on Dhanteras include:

Lakshmi-Kubera Puja: Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera to seek blessings for financial prosperity.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera to seek blessings for financial prosperity. Dhanvantari Puja: Prayers are offered to Lord Dhanvantari for good health and well being.

Prayers are offered to Lord Dhanvantari for good health and well being. Buying gold and silver: People traditionally purchase jewellery, coins, utensils and other valuables, believing that these purchases bring good fortune.

People traditionally purchase jewellery, coins, utensils and other valuables, believing that these purchases bring good fortune. Lighting diyas: Homes are decorated with lamps as part of the Diwali festivities.

Homes are decorated with lamps as part of the Diwali festivities. Yama Deepam: A diya is lit in honour of Lord Yama, seeking protection and longevity.

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