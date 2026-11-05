iPhone 18 Pro, Gold Coins Or Silver Bars: What These Three Dhanteras Purchases Will Mean For You

With Dhanteras tomorrow, people across India are prepared with their shopping lists. It is widely believed that buying something new on Dhanteras brings good luck, prosperity and wealth into the home. As a result, from new appliances, utensils to gold, silver and other lifestyle upgrades, Indians tend to plan their major purchases around this time.

While many people plan to buy gold or silver during this time, festive offers and discounts also encourage shoppers to invest in lifestyle upgrades. Whether someone is planning to purchase gold, silver or the latest iPhone 18 Pro this Dhanteras, the big question is: where should they shop to get the best value and what these purchases could mean for someone.

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Buying Gold, Silver Or iPhone 18 Pro

A 256 GB iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs 1.65 lakh to buy. Assuming you wish to put the same amount in gold or silver, it will likely get you around 12 grams of 24-karat gold and about 780 grams of silver, based on the latest market rates.

While gold and silver are traditionally seen as investment options, an iPhone is more of a lifestyle purchase. Over a long-term, precious metals can grow in value, but they are volatile in nature. iPhones, a popular smartphone by Apple starts depreciating as newer models enter the market.

Gold: A store of value and potential long-term investment.

Silver: An investment asset with greater price volatility and industrial demand exposure.

iPhone 18 Pro: A consumption purchase that offers convenience and lifestyle benefits.

Value After 5 Years

Historically, gold has delivered an average annual return of 10%. At Rs 1.65 lakh current value, the price of your gold can become Rs 2.65 lakh after 5 years.

Between 1999 and 2025, historical data shows that silver has also given solid annual returns of over 12% on an average. This means that your silver purchase can appreciate to almost Rs 3 lakh at around 12% growth per year. However, silver has always displayed more volatile behaviour than gold. So, whether you want to make it part of your investment portfolio should be a carefully reviewed decision.

If your aim is to simply buy an iPhone, the decision is different. Unlike precious metals, a smartphone is a depreciating asset. Its resale value will likely fall over time. Still, an iPhone can provide a meaningful lifestyle upgrade and add convenience to your daily life.

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Choosing between the three should ultimately depend on your financial goals and priorities. Gold and silver may be ideal if you have the risk appetite or iPhone 18 Pro may be suitable if you want to upgrade your lifestyle and comfortably afford it.

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