Bought Something On Buy Now, Pay Later? It Could Become A Loan On Your Credit Report

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has emerged as a popular payment option for online shoppers, allowing them to spread the cost of purchases over several instalments rather than pay the full amount immediately. Whether it is electronics, clothing or everyday essentials, consumers can access these short-term credit facilities with just a few clicks. Yet, the convenience comes with a financial implication that often goes unnoticed: BNPL transactions could affect a borrower's credit history.

The way a BNPL arrangement is classified determines whether it appears on a consumer's credit report. In some cases, the transaction is treated as a loan and reported to credit information companies, making it part of the individual's borrowing record even if it began as a routine online purchase.

This is because BNPL providers often partner with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to offer customers short-term financing. Where a regulated lender funds the purchase, the amount may be registered as a credit facility rather than a conventional payment transaction.

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When a BNPL purchase is financed through a regulated lender, information about the borrowing may be shared with credit bureaus, including TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax and CRIF High Mark. The records can contain details such as the amount borrowed, pending dues, repayment behaviour and whether instalments have been paid on time.

This means even a modest purchase made through a BNPL facility could show up as a loan account on an individual's credit report.

How BNPL Affects Credit Score

A BNPL account does not automatically damage a consumer's credit score. Its effect depends on how the borrower manages repayments and whether the lender shares account information with credit bureaus. Paying every instalment by the due date can contribute to a healthy repayment record. Defaults or repeated delays could leave adverse marks on the credit report and lower the score.

Consumers who use several BNPL services simultaneously may face closer scrutiny when seeking fresh credit. Banks and other lenders can take these commitments into account when evaluating monthly liabilities and determining whether the applicant can afford another loan.

Factors To Consider

Consumers should understand the nature of a BNPL arrangement before opting for it. Checking whether the facility is backed by a loan, identifying the institution providing the credit and finding out if the account will feature on a credit report can help prevent unexpected consequences. The terms and conditions should be read carefully before accepting the offer.

Keeping track of instalment deadlines is just as important. Borrowers should ensure that their linked bank accounts have enough funds to cover scheduled payments. Even a small unpaid amount could lead to repayment issues and affect their credit history.

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Keeping an eye on credit reports can help borrowers spot errors before they become bigger problems. Consumers should regularly review their records for accounts they do not recognise, incorrect dues or payments wrongly marked as overdue. If anything appears inaccurate, they should contact the lender and the concerned credit bureau to seek a correction.

BNPL offers flexibility at the time of purchase, but the facility may carry the same responsibilities as other forms of credit. Knowing how it affects a credit record and managing repayments carefully can help consumers protect their borrowing history.

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