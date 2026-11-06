Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 6

Good Morning!
Stock Market Recap
Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, extended their rally to the sixth consecutive session, led by gains in Auto, Financials and Banking stocks, amid the weekly expiry of Sensex contracts.
That said, BSE Sensex ended at 79,310.01, up 2,008.61 points or 2.60%. On the other hand, NSE Nifty 50 ended at 24,536.60, up 576 points or 2.40%.
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Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
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NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
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Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
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'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
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India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
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'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
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Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
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Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
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CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
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Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
US Markets Recap
US stocks remained tumbled after the opening bell on Thursday, November 5, with both Dow Jones, Nasdaq trading lower after its massive rally following Democrats' victory in the midterm polls, while investors remained cautious over technology stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.14%, to 52,737.2 points, S&P 500 fell 3.09%, to 7,451.32, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 4.8% to 24,484.
ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank And ONGC — Ask Profit
Earnings
Schneider Electric (Standalone)
Revenue Up 19.8% At Rs 779 crore Vs Rs 650 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 28.5% At Rs 59.6 crore Vs Rs 83.3 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 7.7% Vs 12.8% YoY
Net Profit Down 42.3% At Rs 30 crore Vs Rs 52 crore YoY
Bikaji Foods (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 13% At Rs 921 crore Vs Rs 815 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 9.9% At Rs 102 crore Vs Rs 113 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 11% Vs 13.8% YoY
Net Profit Down 11.3% At Rs 71 crore Vs Rs 80 crore YoY
Greenlam Industries (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 8.3% At Rs 875 crore Vs Rs 808 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 19% At Rs 84.6 crore Vs Rs 105 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 9.7% Vs 12.9% YoY
Net Profit Down 24.1% At Rs 24.5 crore Vs Rs 32.3 crore YoY
Rubicon Research (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 39.8% At Rs 576 crore Vs Rs 412 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 51.9% At Rs 143 crore Vs Rs 94.4 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 24.9% Vs 22.9% YoY
Net Profit Up 66.7% At Rs 90 crore Vs Rs 54 crore YoY
Astral (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 26.1% At Rs 1,988 crore Vs Rs 1,577 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 1.6% At Rs 260 crore Vs Rs 256 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 13.1% Vs 16.2% YoY
Net Profit Down 5.9% At Rs 127 crore Vs Rs 135 crore YoY
To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.5/Share
Happy Forgings (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 32.9% At Rs 501 crore Vs Rs 377 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 32.8% At Rs 154 crore Vs Rs 116 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 30.7% Vs 30.8% YoY
Net Profit Up 34.2% At Rs 98 crore Vs Rs 73 crore YoY
Bharti Airtel (Consolidated)
Revenue At Rs 60,878 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 60,140 crore
Ebitda At Rs 34,946 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 34,406 crore
Ebitda Margin At 57.4% Vs Estimate Of 57.2%
Net Profit At Rs 8,888 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 9,293 crore
ARPU At Rs 271 Vs Estimate Of Rs 269.6
Bharti Hexacom (Standalone)
Revenue Up 2.9% At Rs 2,582 crore Vs Rs 2,510 crore QoQ
Ebitda Up 4.2% At Rs 1,377 crore Vs Rs 1,322 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin At 53.3% Vs 52.7% QoQ
Net Profit Up 17.4% At Rs 566 crore Vs Rs 482 crore QoQ
Signatureglobal (Consolidated)
Revenue At Rs 817.4 crore Vs Rs 338.4 crore YoY
Ebitda At Rs 75.5 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 74.6 crore YoY
Net Profit At Rs 67 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 47 crore YoY
Aadhar Housing Finance (Standalone)
Total Income Up 16.6% At Rs 1,048 crore Vs Rs 899 crore YoY
Net Profit Up 15.8% At Rs 308 crore Vs Rs 266 crore YoY
VA Tech Wabag (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 17.8% At Rs 1,020 crore Vs Rs 866 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 19.7% At Rs 144 crore Vs Rs 120 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 14.1% Vs 13.9% YoY
Net Profit Up 23.5% At Rs 105 crore Vs Rs 85 crore YoY
India Shelter Finance (Standalone)
Total Income Up 22% At Rs 450.5 crore Vs Rs 369 crore YoY
Net Profit Up 19.7% At Rs 146 crore Vs Rs 122 crore YoY
Vedant Fashions (Standalone)
Revenue Up 2.4% At Rs 269.3 crore Vs Rs 263 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 5% At Rs 105 crore Vs Rs 110.5 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 39% Vs 42% YoY
Net Profit Up 0.4% At Rs 56.2 crore Vs Rs 56 crore YoY
Teamlease Services (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 2.3% At Rs 3,076 crore Vs Rs 3,006 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 5.3% At Rs 36 crore Vs Rs 38 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 1.2% Vs 1.3% YoY
Net Profit Down 16.4% At Rs 23 crore Vs Rs 27.5 crore YoY
TCI Express (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 9.4% At Rs 338 crore Vs Rs 309 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 2.9% At Rs 36 crore Vs Rs 35 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 10.7% Vs 11.3% YoY
Net Profit Down 1.7% At Rs 23.5 crore Vs Rs 23.9 crore YoY
Titan (Consolidated)
Revenue At Rs 20,614 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 22,453 crore
Ebitda At Rs 2,984 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 2,393 crore
Ebitda Margin At 14.5% Vs Estimate Of 10.7%
Net Profit At Rs 2,393 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 1,420 crore
Revenue Up 10.1% At Rs 20,614 crore Vs Rs 18,725 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 59.1% At Rs 2,984 crore Vs Rs 1,875 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 14.5% Vs 10% YoY
Net Profit At Rs 2,393 crore Vs Rs 1,120 crore YoY
Rategain Travel (Consolidated)
Revenue At Rs 745 crore Vs Rs 295 crore YoY
Ebitda At Rs 152.6 crore Vs Rs 53.5 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 20.5% Vs 18.1% YoY
Net Profit Up 47.1% At Rs 75 crore Vs Rs 51 crore YoY
Go Digit (Standalone)
Insurance Revenue Up 2% At Rs 2,720 crore Vs Rs 2,675 crore YoY
Net Profit Down 31.4% At Rs 142 crore Vs Rs 207 crore YoY
Glenmark Pharma (Consolidated)
Revenue Down 29.8% At Rs 4,247 crore Vs Rs 6,046 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 63.4% At Rs 863 crore Vs Rs 2,359 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 20.3% Vs 39% YoY
Net Profit Down 56.9% At Rs 263 crore Vs Rs 610 crore YoY
Honda India (Standalone)
Revenue Up 46.3% At Rs 256 crore Vs Rs 175 crore YoY
Ebitda At Rs 29.1 crore Vs Rs 10 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 11.3% Vs 5.7% YoY
Net Loss At Rs 4 crore Vs Profit Of Rs 11 crore YoY
One-Time Loss Of Rs 36 crore In Q2
Indian Hume Pipe (Standalone)
Revenue Down 21.4% At Rs 287 crore Vs Rs 365 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 34.6% At Rs 34 crore Vs Rs 52 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 11.8% Vs 14.2% YoY
Net Profit Down 34.3% At Rs 23 crore Vs Rs 35 crore YoY
Protean eGov (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 7.9% At Rs 271 crore Vs Rs 251 crore QoQ
EBIT At Rs 5.2 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 5.1 crore QoQ
EBIT Margin At 1.9% In Q2
Net Profit At Rs 16.4 crore Vs Rs 5.9 crore QoQ
Aditya Birla Fashion (Standalone)
Revenue Down 0.3% At Rs 1,511 crore Vs Rs 1,516 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 42.9% At Rs 89 crore Vs Rs 156 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 5.9% Vs 10.3% YoY
Net Loss At Rs 180 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 110 crore YoY
HCC (Consolidated)
Revenue Down 6.7% At Rs 897 crore Vs Rs 961 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 30.4% At Rs 103 crore Vs Rs 148 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 11.5% Vs 15.4% YoY
Net Profit Down 52.7% At Rs 22.6 crore Vs Rs 47.8 crore YoY
NCC (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 32.4% At Rs 6,015 crore Vs Rs 4,543 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 34% At Rs 528 crore Vs Rs 394 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 8.8% Vs 8.7% YoY
Net Profit Up 18.7% At Rs 184 crore Vs Rs 155 crore YoY
LIC (Consolidated)
Profit Up 20% At Rs 12,115 crore Vs Rs 10,098 crore YoY
Premium Income At Rs 1.47 lakh crore Vs Rs 1.27 lakh crore YoY
Net Premium Income Up 16.2% YoY
Gross NPA At 1.16% Vs 1.21% QoQ
ONGC (Standalone)
Profit Down 9.1% At Rs 15,489 crore Vs Rs 17,034 crore QoQ
Revenue Down 5.6% At Rs 43,875 crore Vs Rs 46,460 crore QoQ
Ebitda Down 12.3% At Rs 24,860 crore Vs Rs 28,355 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin At 56.7% Vs 61% QoQ
To Pay First Interim Dividend Of Rs 8/Share
AstraZeneca Pharma (Standalone)
Revenue Up 30.4% At Rs 729 crore Vs Rs 559 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 26.6% At Rs 95.1 crore Vs Rs 75.1 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 13% Vs 13.4% YoY
Net Profit Up 14.9% At Rs 62.3 crore Vs Rs 54.2 crore YoY
Sansera Engineering (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 32.2% At Rs 1,091 crore Vs Rs 825 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 47.9% At Rs 211 crore Vs Rs 142 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 19.3% Vs 17.3% YoY
Net Profit Up 51.7% At Rs 108 crore Vs Rs 71.2 crore YoY
Hindustan Foods (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 18.1% At Rs 1,266 crore Vs Rs 1,072 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 28.1% At Rs 112 crore Vs Rs 87.6 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 8.9% Vs 8.2% YoY
Net Profit Up 18.4% At Rs 45 crore Vs Rs 38 crore YoY
Godfrey Phillips (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 4.1% At Rs 1,342 crore Vs Rs 1,289 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 32.2% At Rs 213 crore Vs Rs 314 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 15.9% Vs 24.4% YoY
Net Profit Down 37.7% At Rs 190 crore Vs Rs 305 crore YoY
To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 10/Share
Muthoot Microfin (Standalone)
Total Income Up 27% At Rs 733 crore Vs Rs 577.3 crore YoY
Net Profit At Rs 111 crore Vs Rs 30.5 crore YoY
Sula Vineyards (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 2.9% At Rs 135 crore Vs Rs 131 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 3.8% At Rs 27.1 crore Vs Rs 26.1 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 20.1% Vs 19.9% YoY
Net Profit Up 33.3% At Rs 8 crore Vs Rs 6 crore YoY
Gujarat Energy (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 0.8% At Rs 9,621 crore Vs Rs 9,545 crore QoQ
Ebitda Down 38.9% At Rs 844 crore Vs Rs 1,381 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin At 8.8% Vs 14.5% QoQ
Net Profit Down 50.1% At Rs 498 crore Vs Rs 999 crore QoQ
Thermax (Standalone)
Revenue Up 11.4% At Rs 2,756 crore Vs Rs 2,474 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 13.5% At Rs 194 crore Vs Rs 171 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 7% Vs 6.9% YoY
Net Profit Down 4.6% At Rs 115 crore Vs Rs 120 crore YoY
Ramco Cements (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 10% At Rs 2,463 crore Vs Rs 2,239 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 15.9% At Rs 326.3 crore Vs Rs 388 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 13.3% Vs 17.3% YoY
Net Profit Down 47.7% At Rs 40.4 crore Vs Rs 77.3 crore YoY
Venus Pipes (Standalone)
Revenue Up 23.6% At Rs 361 crore Vs Rs 292 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 7.9% At Rs 51.8 crore Vs Rs 48 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 14.3% Vs 16.4% YoY
Net Profit Flat At Rs 26 crore YoY
Dr Agarwal's (Consolidated)
Revenue Up 31.3% At Rs 655 crore Vs Rs 499 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 28.8% At Rs 176 crore Vs Rs 137 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 26.9% Vs 27.4% YoY
Net Profit Up 57.1% At Rs 55 crore Vs Rs 35 crore YoY
Britannia (Consolidated)
Revenue At Rs 5,598 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 5,443 crore
Ebitda At Rs 1,023 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 1,018 crore
Ebitda Margin At 18.3% Vs Estimate Of 18.7%
Net Profit At Rs 721 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 720 crore
Revenue Up 15.6% At Rs 5,598 crore Vs Rs 4,841 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 7.1% At Rs 1,023 crore Vs Rs 955 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 18.3% Vs 19.7% YoY
Net Profit Up 10.2% At Rs 721 crore Vs Rs 654 crore YoY
Ashoka Buildcon (Consolidated)
Revenue Down 18.7% At Rs 1,505 crore Vs Rs 1,851 crore YoY
Ebitda Down 64.1% At Rs 210.1 crore Vs Rs 585 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin At 14% Vs 31.6% YoY
Net Loss At Rs 119 crore Vs Profit Of Rs 78.1 crore YoY
One-Time Loss Of Rs 319 crore In Q2
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue Up 78.2% At Rs 1,592 crore Vs Rs 894 crore QoQ
EBIT Up 34.9% At Rs 352 crore Vs Rs 261 crore QoQ
EBIT Margin At 22.1% Vs 29.2% QoQ
Net Profit Up 10.1% At Rs 213 crore Vs Rs 194 crore QoQ
Business Updates
Jash Engineering
Consolidated Order Book At Rs 955 crore As Of Oct. 1
Received International Orders Worth Rs 42 crore In September
Received Domestic Orders Worth Rs 40 crore
Received Total Consolidated Orders Worth Rs 82 crore
Stocks In News
- John Cockerill: Allots Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares Worth Rs 204 crore
- Sasken Technologies: Selected To Support Strategic Connectivity Platform Programme With A European Automotive Software Company
- Arvind Fashions: Arm's Securities Premium Account To Be Reduced To Offset Rs 1,440 crore Loss
- HCC: Appoints Vivek Singhal As CEO From Nov. 5
- Optiemus Infracom: To Raise Funds Worth Rs 200 crore Through Equity And Other Instruments
- Titan: Noel Tata To Retire As Vice Chairman From Nov. 12; To Raise Funds Worth Up To Rs 2,500 crore Via NCDs
- NCC: Reappoints A A V Ranga Raju As MD For Five Years
- ONGC: To Give Rs 10,000 crore Loan To Arm ONGC Videsh
- AstraZeneca Pharma: Appoints Atul Tandon As CFO From Nov. 9
- Bajaj Finance: To Consider Warrant Issue To Bajaj Finserv; To Consider Warrant Issue Price On Nov. 10
- Sula Vineyards: To Enter De-Alcoholised Wine Segment
- Gujarat Energy: Approves Execution Of Long-Term LNG Sourcing Pacts; To Sign Long-Term LNG Sourcing Pacts For Nearly 0.8 MTPA; To Sign Regasification Pact At Mundra LNG
- Kalpataru Projects: Elevates Amit Uplenchwar As Joint MD And CEO-Designate; Appoints Amit Uplenchwar As Joint MD And CEO From Jan. 1
- Dr Agarwal's: Redesignates Aman Agarwal As Executive Chairman For Three Years
- Ashoka Buildcon: Declared L-1 Bidder For Rs 866 crore NHAI Project
- Puravankara: Launches Purva Cityspire Phase 1, 2 And 3
- Veedol Corporation: Rajendra Nath Ghosal Resigns As MD From Nov. 19; Appoints Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla As MD For Five Years
- Aequs: Approves Allotment Of 2.8 Crore Warrants At An Issue Price Of Rs 231.55 Per Warrant
- Rashi Peripherals: To Raise Up To Rs 900 crore Via Equity
- JNK India: Anand Agarwal Resigns As Interim CFO; Appoints Praveen Sood As CFO From Nov. 12
- Time Technoplast: Reappoints Bharat Kumar Vageria As MD For Five Years
- NLC India: Arm NIRL Signs PPA For 100 MW Wind Power Project With SJVN; Arm NIRL Advances Development Of 200 MW Wind Project
- Welspun Enterprises: Company's Shareholding In NXT Infra MCP Reduced To Zero; NXT Infra MCP To Cease To Be An Associate Of The Company
- Texmaco Rail: Gets Three Orders Aggregating To Rs 429 crore
- GAIL: Arm GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Commissions 1.25 MTPA Purified Terephthalic Acid Manufacturing Plant
- Bulk & Block Deals
- Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar: RAVI AMIT JALAN bought 8.50 lk shares at Rs. 242.38 per share
- Anantam Highways Trust: EDELWEISS BROKING bought 22.50 lk shares at Rs. 100 per share
- Technocraft Ventures: LRSD CAPITAL sold 4.07 lk shares at Rs. 507.32 per share
- Restaurant Brand Asia: MONET SECURITIES bought 59.85 lk shares at Rs. 94.82 per share
Board Meetings
Sigma Advanced Systems - Fund Raising
SML Mahindra - Fund Raising
Windsor Machines - Fund Raising
Earnings Tomorrow
3M India
AJAX Engineering
The Anup Engineering
Aster DM Quality Care
Azad Engineering
Blue Dart Express
Bluspring Enterprises
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
Bosch
AvenuesAI
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
Cohance Lifesciences
Data Patterns (India)
Dynamatic Technologies
Elgi Equipments
Gland Pharma
Godrej Agrovet
Hindalco Industries
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
Honasa Consumer
Ingersoll-Rand (India)
Jubilant FoodWorks
Kirloskar Industries
Nuvama Wealth Management
Precision Wires India
Prism Johnson
Rain Industries
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
Repco Home Finance
Rossell Techsys
Scoda Tubes
Siemens
Sirca Paints India
Star Cement
Supriya Lifescience
TTK Prestige
Voltas
Vardhman Textiles
Insider Trade
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty: Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Promoter, sold 2.38 cr shares
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): Ramesh Babulal Parekh, Promoter & Director, bought 50,000 shares
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: NA
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Augmont Enterprises, One Point One Solutions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
ALSO READ: SEBI Eases Currency Derivatives Rules, Sets $5 Million Limit
Price Band Changes
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: CREATIVE NEWTECH
F&O Cues
- Nifty Oct futures is up 2.56% to 24,585.00 at a premium of 49 points.
- Nifty Options 9th Oct Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.
- Securities in ban period: Kaynes Technology
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