Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 6

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Stock Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, extended their rally to the sixth consecutive session, led by gains in Auto, Financials and Banking stocks, amid the weekly expiry of Sensex contracts.

That said, BSE Sensex ended at 79,310.01, up 2,008.61 points or 2.60%. On the other hand, NSE Nifty 50 ended at 24,536.60, up 576 points or 2.40%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

US Markets Recap

US stocks remained tumbled after the opening bell on Thursday, November 5, with both Dow Jones, Nasdaq trading lower after its massive rally following Democrats' victory in the midterm polls, while investors remained cautious over technology stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.14%, to 52,737.2 points, S&P 500 fell 3.09%, to 7,451.32, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 4.8% to 24,484.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank And ONGC — Ask Profit

Earnings

Schneider Electric (Standalone)

Revenue Up 19.8% At Rs 779 crore Vs Rs 650 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 28.5% At Rs 59.6 crore Vs Rs 83.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 7.7% Vs 12.8% YoY

Net Profit Down 42.3% At Rs 30 crore Vs Rs 52 crore YoY

Bikaji Foods (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 13% At Rs 921 crore Vs Rs 815 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 9.9% At Rs 102 crore Vs Rs 113 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 11% Vs 13.8% YoY

Net Profit Down 11.3% At Rs 71 crore Vs Rs 80 crore YoY

Greenlam Industries (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 8.3% At Rs 875 crore Vs Rs 808 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 19% At Rs 84.6 crore Vs Rs 105 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 9.7% Vs 12.9% YoY

Net Profit Down 24.1% At Rs 24.5 crore Vs Rs 32.3 crore YoY

Rubicon Research (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 39.8% At Rs 576 crore Vs Rs 412 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 51.9% At Rs 143 crore Vs Rs 94.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 24.9% Vs 22.9% YoY

Net Profit Up 66.7% At Rs 90 crore Vs Rs 54 crore YoY

Astral (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 26.1% At Rs 1,988 crore Vs Rs 1,577 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 1.6% At Rs 260 crore Vs Rs 256 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 13.1% Vs 16.2% YoY

Net Profit Down 5.9% At Rs 127 crore Vs Rs 135 crore YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.5/Share

Happy Forgings (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 32.9% At Rs 501 crore Vs Rs 377 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 32.8% At Rs 154 crore Vs Rs 116 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 30.7% Vs 30.8% YoY

Net Profit Up 34.2% At Rs 98 crore Vs Rs 73 crore YoY

Bharti Airtel (Consolidated)

Revenue At Rs 60,878 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 60,140 crore

Ebitda At Rs 34,946 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 34,406 crore

Ebitda Margin At 57.4% Vs Estimate Of 57.2%

Net Profit At Rs 8,888 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 9,293 crore

ARPU At Rs 271 Vs Estimate Of Rs 269.6

Bharti Hexacom (Standalone)

Revenue Up 2.9% At Rs 2,582 crore Vs Rs 2,510 crore QoQ

Ebitda Up 4.2% At Rs 1,377 crore Vs Rs 1,322 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin At 53.3% Vs 52.7% QoQ

Net Profit Up 17.4% At Rs 566 crore Vs Rs 482 crore QoQ

Signatureglobal (Consolidated)

Revenue At Rs 817.4 crore Vs Rs 338.4 crore YoY

Ebitda At Rs 75.5 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 74.6 crore YoY

Net Profit At Rs 67 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 47 crore YoY

Aadhar Housing Finance (Standalone)

Total Income Up 16.6% At Rs 1,048 crore Vs Rs 899 crore YoY

Net Profit Up 15.8% At Rs 308 crore Vs Rs 266 crore YoY

VA Tech Wabag (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 17.8% At Rs 1,020 crore Vs Rs 866 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 19.7% At Rs 144 crore Vs Rs 120 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 14.1% Vs 13.9% YoY

Net Profit Up 23.5% At Rs 105 crore Vs Rs 85 crore YoY

India Shelter Finance (Standalone)

Total Income Up 22% At Rs 450.5 crore Vs Rs 369 crore YoY

Net Profit Up 19.7% At Rs 146 crore Vs Rs 122 crore YoY

Vedant Fashions (Standalone)

Revenue Up 2.4% At Rs 269.3 crore Vs Rs 263 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 5% At Rs 105 crore Vs Rs 110.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 39% Vs 42% YoY

Net Profit Up 0.4% At Rs 56.2 crore Vs Rs 56 crore YoY

Teamlease Services (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 2.3% At Rs 3,076 crore Vs Rs 3,006 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 5.3% At Rs 36 crore Vs Rs 38 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 1.2% Vs 1.3% YoY

Net Profit Down 16.4% At Rs 23 crore Vs Rs 27.5 crore YoY

TCI Express (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 9.4% At Rs 338 crore Vs Rs 309 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 2.9% At Rs 36 crore Vs Rs 35 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 10.7% Vs 11.3% YoY

Net Profit Down 1.7% At Rs 23.5 crore Vs Rs 23.9 crore YoY

Titan (Consolidated)

Revenue At Rs 20,614 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 22,453 crore

Ebitda At Rs 2,984 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 2,393 crore

Ebitda Margin At 14.5% Vs Estimate Of 10.7%

Net Profit At Rs 2,393 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 1,420 crore

Revenue Up 10.1% At Rs 20,614 crore Vs Rs 18,725 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 59.1% At Rs 2,984 crore Vs Rs 1,875 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 14.5% Vs 10% YoY

Net Profit At Rs 2,393 crore Vs Rs 1,120 crore YoY

Rategain Travel (Consolidated)

Revenue At Rs 745 crore Vs Rs 295 crore YoY

Ebitda At Rs 152.6 crore Vs Rs 53.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 20.5% Vs 18.1% YoY

Net Profit Up 47.1% At Rs 75 crore Vs Rs 51 crore YoY

Go Digit (Standalone)

Insurance Revenue Up 2% At Rs 2,720 crore Vs Rs 2,675 crore YoY

Net Profit Down 31.4% At Rs 142 crore Vs Rs 207 crore YoY

Glenmark Pharma (Consolidated)

Revenue Down 29.8% At Rs 4,247 crore Vs Rs 6,046 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 63.4% At Rs 863 crore Vs Rs 2,359 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 20.3% Vs 39% YoY

Net Profit Down 56.9% At Rs 263 crore Vs Rs 610 crore YoY

Honda India (Standalone)

Revenue Up 46.3% At Rs 256 crore Vs Rs 175 crore YoY

Ebitda At Rs 29.1 crore Vs Rs 10 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 11.3% Vs 5.7% YoY

Net Loss At Rs 4 crore Vs Profit Of Rs 11 crore YoY

One-Time Loss Of Rs 36 crore In Q2

Indian Hume Pipe (Standalone)

Revenue Down 21.4% At Rs 287 crore Vs Rs 365 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 34.6% At Rs 34 crore Vs Rs 52 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 11.8% Vs 14.2% YoY

Net Profit Down 34.3% At Rs 23 crore Vs Rs 35 crore YoY

Protean eGov (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 7.9% At Rs 271 crore Vs Rs 251 crore QoQ

EBIT At Rs 5.2 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 5.1 crore QoQ

EBIT Margin At 1.9% In Q2

Net Profit At Rs 16.4 crore Vs Rs 5.9 crore QoQ

Aditya Birla Fashion (Standalone)

Revenue Down 0.3% At Rs 1,511 crore Vs Rs 1,516 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 42.9% At Rs 89 crore Vs Rs 156 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 5.9% Vs 10.3% YoY

Net Loss At Rs 180 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 110 crore YoY

HCC (Consolidated)

Revenue Down 6.7% At Rs 897 crore Vs Rs 961 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 30.4% At Rs 103 crore Vs Rs 148 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 11.5% Vs 15.4% YoY

Net Profit Down 52.7% At Rs 22.6 crore Vs Rs 47.8 crore YoY

NCC (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 32.4% At Rs 6,015 crore Vs Rs 4,543 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 34% At Rs 528 crore Vs Rs 394 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 8.8% Vs 8.7% YoY

Net Profit Up 18.7% At Rs 184 crore Vs Rs 155 crore YoY

LIC (Consolidated)

Profit Up 20% At Rs 12,115 crore Vs Rs 10,098 crore YoY

Premium Income At Rs 1.47 lakh crore Vs Rs 1.27 lakh crore YoY

Net Premium Income Up 16.2% YoY

Gross NPA At 1.16% Vs 1.21% QoQ

ONGC (Standalone)

Profit Down 9.1% At Rs 15,489 crore Vs Rs 17,034 crore QoQ

Revenue Down 5.6% At Rs 43,875 crore Vs Rs 46,460 crore QoQ

Ebitda Down 12.3% At Rs 24,860 crore Vs Rs 28,355 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin At 56.7% Vs 61% QoQ

To Pay First Interim Dividend Of Rs 8/Share

AstraZeneca Pharma (Standalone)

Revenue Up 30.4% At Rs 729 crore Vs Rs 559 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 26.6% At Rs 95.1 crore Vs Rs 75.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 13% Vs 13.4% YoY

Net Profit Up 14.9% At Rs 62.3 crore Vs Rs 54.2 crore YoY

Sansera Engineering (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 32.2% At Rs 1,091 crore Vs Rs 825 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 47.9% At Rs 211 crore Vs Rs 142 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 19.3% Vs 17.3% YoY

Net Profit Up 51.7% At Rs 108 crore Vs Rs 71.2 crore YoY

Hindustan Foods (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 18.1% At Rs 1,266 crore Vs Rs 1,072 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 28.1% At Rs 112 crore Vs Rs 87.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 8.9% Vs 8.2% YoY

Net Profit Up 18.4% At Rs 45 crore Vs Rs 38 crore YoY

Godfrey Phillips (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 4.1% At Rs 1,342 crore Vs Rs 1,289 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 32.2% At Rs 213 crore Vs Rs 314 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 15.9% Vs 24.4% YoY

Net Profit Down 37.7% At Rs 190 crore Vs Rs 305 crore YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 10/Share

Muthoot Microfin (Standalone)

Total Income Up 27% At Rs 733 crore Vs Rs 577.3 crore YoY

Net Profit At Rs 111 crore Vs Rs 30.5 crore YoY

Sula Vineyards (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 2.9% At Rs 135 crore Vs Rs 131 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 3.8% At Rs 27.1 crore Vs Rs 26.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 20.1% Vs 19.9% YoY

Net Profit Up 33.3% At Rs 8 crore Vs Rs 6 crore YoY

Gujarat Energy (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 0.8% At Rs 9,621 crore Vs Rs 9,545 crore QoQ

Ebitda Down 38.9% At Rs 844 crore Vs Rs 1,381 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin At 8.8% Vs 14.5% QoQ

Net Profit Down 50.1% At Rs 498 crore Vs Rs 999 crore QoQ

Thermax (Standalone)

Revenue Up 11.4% At Rs 2,756 crore Vs Rs 2,474 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 13.5% At Rs 194 crore Vs Rs 171 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 7% Vs 6.9% YoY

Net Profit Down 4.6% At Rs 115 crore Vs Rs 120 crore YoY

Ramco Cements (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 10% At Rs 2,463 crore Vs Rs 2,239 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 15.9% At Rs 326.3 crore Vs Rs 388 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 13.3% Vs 17.3% YoY

Net Profit Down 47.7% At Rs 40.4 crore Vs Rs 77.3 crore YoY

Venus Pipes (Standalone)

Revenue Up 23.6% At Rs 361 crore Vs Rs 292 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 7.9% At Rs 51.8 crore Vs Rs 48 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 14.3% Vs 16.4% YoY

Net Profit Flat At Rs 26 crore YoY

Dr Agarwal's (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 31.3% At Rs 655 crore Vs Rs 499 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 28.8% At Rs 176 crore Vs Rs 137 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 26.9% Vs 27.4% YoY

Net Profit Up 57.1% At Rs 55 crore Vs Rs 35 crore YoY

Britannia (Consolidated)

Revenue At Rs 5,598 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 5,443 crore

Ebitda At Rs 1,023 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 1,018 crore

Ebitda Margin At 18.3% Vs Estimate Of 18.7%

Net Profit At Rs 721 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 720 crore

Revenue Up 15.6% At Rs 5,598 crore Vs Rs 4,841 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 7.1% At Rs 1,023 crore Vs Rs 955 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 18.3% Vs 19.7% YoY

Net Profit Up 10.2% At Rs 721 crore Vs Rs 654 crore YoY

Ashoka Buildcon (Consolidated)

Revenue Down 18.7% At Rs 1,505 crore Vs Rs 1,851 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 64.1% At Rs 210.1 crore Vs Rs 585 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 14% Vs 31.6% YoY

Net Loss At Rs 119 crore Vs Profit Of Rs 78.1 crore YoY

One-Time Loss Of Rs 319 crore In Q2

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue Up 78.2% At Rs 1,592 crore Vs Rs 894 crore QoQ

EBIT Up 34.9% At Rs 352 crore Vs Rs 261 crore QoQ

EBIT Margin At 22.1% Vs 29.2% QoQ

Net Profit Up 10.1% At Rs 213 crore Vs Rs 194 crore QoQ

Business Updates

Jash Engineering

Consolidated Order Book At Rs 955 crore As Of Oct. 1

Received International Orders Worth Rs 42 crore In September

Received Domestic Orders Worth Rs 40 crore

Received Total Consolidated Orders Worth Rs 82 crore

Stocks In News

John Cockerill: Allots Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares Worth Rs 204 crore

Allots Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares Worth Rs 204 crore Sasken Technologies: Selected To Support Strategic Connectivity Platform Programme With A European Automotive Software Company

Selected To Support Strategic Connectivity Platform Programme With A European Automotive Software Company Arvind Fashions: Arm's Securities Premium Account To Be Reduced To Offset Rs 1,440 crore Loss

Arm's Securities Premium Account To Be Reduced To Offset Rs 1,440 crore Loss HCC: Appoints Vivek Singhal As CEO From Nov. 5

Appoints Vivek Singhal As CEO From Nov. 5 Optiemus Infracom: To Raise Funds Worth Rs 200 crore Through Equity And Other Instruments

To Raise Funds Worth Rs 200 crore Through Equity And Other Instruments Titan: Noel Tata To Retire As Vice Chairman From Nov. 12; To Raise Funds Worth Up To Rs 2,500 crore Via NCDs

Noel Tata To Retire As Vice Chairman From Nov. 12; To Raise Funds Worth Up To Rs 2,500 crore Via NCDs NCC: Reappoints A A V Ranga Raju As MD For Five Years

Reappoints A A V Ranga Raju As MD For Five Years ONGC: To Give Rs 10,000 crore Loan To Arm ONGC Videsh

To Give Rs 10,000 crore Loan To Arm ONGC Videsh AstraZeneca Pharma: Appoints Atul Tandon As CFO From Nov. 9

Appoints Atul Tandon As CFO From Nov. 9 Bajaj Finance: To Consider Warrant Issue To Bajaj Finserv; To Consider Warrant Issue Price On Nov. 10

To Consider Warrant Issue To Bajaj Finserv; To Consider Warrant Issue Price On Nov. 10 Sula Vineyards: To Enter De-Alcoholised Wine Segment

To Enter De-Alcoholised Wine Segment Gujarat Energy: Approves Execution Of Long-Term LNG Sourcing Pacts; To Sign Long-Term LNG Sourcing Pacts For Nearly 0.8 MTPA; To Sign Regasification Pact At Mundra LNG

Approves Execution Of Long-Term LNG Sourcing Pacts; To Sign Long-Term LNG Sourcing Pacts For Nearly 0.8 MTPA; To Sign Regasification Pact At Mundra LNG Kalpataru Projects: Elevates Amit Uplenchwar As Joint MD And CEO-Designate; Appoints Amit Uplenchwar As Joint MD And CEO From Jan. 1

Elevates Amit Uplenchwar As Joint MD And CEO-Designate; Appoints Amit Uplenchwar As Joint MD And CEO From Jan. 1 Dr Agarwal's: Redesignates Aman Agarwal As Executive Chairman For Three Years

Redesignates Aman Agarwal As Executive Chairman For Three Years Ashoka Buildcon: Declared L-1 Bidder For Rs 866 crore NHAI Project

Declared L-1 Bidder For Rs 866 crore NHAI Project Puravankara: Launches Purva Cityspire Phase 1, 2 And 3

Launches Purva Cityspire Phase 1, 2 And 3 Veedol Corporation: Rajendra Nath Ghosal Resigns As MD From Nov. 19; Appoints Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla As MD For Five Years

Rajendra Nath Ghosal Resigns As MD From Nov. 19; Appoints Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla As MD For Five Years Aequs: Approves Allotment Of 2.8 Crore Warrants At An Issue Price Of Rs 231.55 Per Warrant

Approves Allotment Of 2.8 Crore Warrants At An Issue Price Of Rs 231.55 Per Warrant Rashi Peripherals: To Raise Up To Rs 900 crore Via Equity

To Raise Up To Rs 900 crore Via Equity JNK India: Anand Agarwal Resigns As Interim CFO; Appoints Praveen Sood As CFO From Nov. 12

Anand Agarwal Resigns As Interim CFO; Appoints Praveen Sood As CFO From Nov. 12 Time Technoplast: Reappoints Bharat Kumar Vageria As MD For Five Years

Reappoints Bharat Kumar Vageria As MD For Five Years NLC India: Arm NIRL Signs PPA For 100 MW Wind Power Project With SJVN; Arm NIRL Advances Development Of 200 MW Wind Project

Arm NIRL Signs PPA For 100 MW Wind Power Project With SJVN; Arm NIRL Advances Development Of 200 MW Wind Project Welspun Enterprises: Company's Shareholding In NXT Infra MCP Reduced To Zero; NXT Infra MCP To Cease To Be An Associate Of The Company

Company's Shareholding In NXT Infra MCP Reduced To Zero; NXT Infra MCP To Cease To Be An Associate Of The Company Texmaco Rail: Gets Three Orders Aggregating To Rs 429 crore

Gets Three Orders Aggregating To Rs 429 crore GAIL: Arm GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Commissions 1.25 MTPA Purified Terephthalic Acid Manufacturing Plant

Arm GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Commissions 1.25 MTPA Purified Terephthalic Acid Manufacturing Plant Bulk & Block Deals

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar: RAVI AMIT JALAN bought 8.50 lk shares at Rs. 242.38 per share

RAVI AMIT JALAN bought 8.50 lk shares at Rs. 242.38 per share Anantam Highways Trust: EDELWEISS BROKING bought 22.50 lk shares at Rs. 100 per share

EDELWEISS BROKING bought 22.50 lk shares at Rs. 100 per share Technocraft Ventures: LRSD CAPITAL sold 4.07 lk shares at Rs. 507.32 per share

LRSD CAPITAL sold 4.07 lk shares at Rs. 507.32 per share Restaurant Brand Asia: MONET SECURITIES bought 59.85 lk shares at Rs. 94.82 per share

Board Meetings

Sigma Advanced Systems - Fund Raising

SML Mahindra - Fund Raising

Windsor Machines - Fund Raising

Earnings Tomorrow

3M India

AJAX Engineering

The Anup Engineering

Aster DM Quality Care

Azad Engineering

Blue Dart Express

Bluspring Enterprises

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company

Bosch

AvenuesAI

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

Cohance Lifesciences

Data Patterns (India)

Dynamatic Technologies

Elgi Equipments

Gland Pharma

Godrej Agrovet

Hindalco Industries

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company

Honasa Consumer

Ingersoll-Rand (India)

Jubilant FoodWorks

Kirloskar Industries

Nuvama Wealth Management

Precision Wires India

Prism Johnson

Rain Industries

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Repco Home Finance

Rossell Techsys

Scoda Tubes

Siemens

Sirca Paints India

Star Cement

Supriya Lifescience

TTK Prestige

Voltas

Vardhman Textiles

Insider Trade

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty: Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Promoter, sold 2.38 cr shares

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): Ramesh Babulal Parekh, Promoter & Director, bought 50,000 shares

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: NA

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Augmont Enterprises, One Point One Solutions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

ALSO READ: SEBI Eases Currency Derivatives Rules, Sets $5 Million Limit

Price Band Changes

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: CREATIVE NEWTECH

F&O Cues

Nifty Oct futures is up 2.56% to 24,585.00 at a premium of 49 points.

Nifty Options 9th Oct Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

Securities in ban period: Kaynes Technology

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