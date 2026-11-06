Dhanteras 2026 Date And Time: Check Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

Dhanteras, which falls on November 6 this year, is celebrated across India with prayers and purchases of gold, silver and other valuables. The festival marks the beginning of Diwali and falls on the 13th day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, seeking their blessings for wealth and prosperity.

Buying gold, silver, utensils and even electronic items is considered auspicious on Dhanteras, as many believe purchases made on this day bring good fortune to the household.

Dhanteras 2026: Date And Puja Timings

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Trayodashi Tithi will begins on November 6 at 10:30 am and end on November 7 at 10:47 am.

Pradosh Kaal: 6:02 pm to 8:34 pm.

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:34 pm to 8:34 pm.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 6:34 pm to 8:34 pm.

Dhanteras: Traditions And Significance

Dhanteras holds deep religious and spiritual significance and is celebrated with devotion across India. On this day, people decorate their homes with lamps, flowers, rangoli and festive decorations. They light diyas and offer prayers seeking happiness, good health and prosperity.

Buying new items, particularly gold and silver jewellery, clothes and household essentials, is another important tradition associated with the festival. Markets across the country witness a surge in shoppers as people make purchases considered auspicious on this day. It is widely believed that buying new things on Dhanteras invites good fortune and prosperity into the household.

One of the most important rituals observed on this day is Yama Deepam. People light a diya outside their homes in the evening to seek the blessings of Lord Yama, the god of death, and pray for the long life of their family members.

ALSO READ: November 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj Dates

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