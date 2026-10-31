November 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj Dates

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, will be celebrated across India on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The five-day festival of lights will begin with Dhanteras, the festival that welcomes wealth, health and prosperity, on November 6. The celebrations will conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 11, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The celebrations bring together religious traditions, family gatherings and cultural festivities, with devotees worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the main day. Diwali symbolises the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali 2026: Complete Five-Day Festival Calendar

The five-day Diwali celebrations include several religious occasions, each carrying its own cultural and spiritual significance.

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November 6, Friday- Dhanteras: The festival marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari, the occasion is considered auspicious for purchasing gold, silver, jewellery and new utensils.

November 7, Saturday- Chhoti Diwali: Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, the day commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. People light diyas, decorate their homes and perform traditional rituals celebrating the victory of good over evil.

November 8, Sunday- Diwali and Lakshmi Puja: The main festival is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to seek their blessings. Families decorate their homes with diyas and rangolis and exchange sweets and gifts. The occasion also commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

November 10, Tuesday- Govardhan Puja: The occasion commemorates Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from heavy rainfall. Devotees prepare Annakut, a special offering of various food items, and worship Lord Krishna. The day also marks Bali Pratipada and the Gujarati New Year in several regions.

November 11, Wednesday- Bhai Dooj: The final day celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their long life and well-being, while brothers offer gifts in return.

Diwali 2026: Lakshmi Puja Timings Across Major Cities

The auspicious Lakshmi Puja muhurat varies across cities according to local Panchang calculations. Cities across India will observe Lakshmi Puja between 5:30 pm and 7:50 pm.

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The celebrations also hold spiritual significance, encouraging people to embrace positivity, prosperity and new beginnings. While the main festival dates remain the same, specific rituals and auspicious timings may vary according to regional traditions and local Panchang calculations.

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