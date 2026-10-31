Important Days And Dates in November 2026: Check List Of National and International Events

November 2026 has a packed calendar, with religious festivals, state foundation days and international observances falling throughout the month. From cultural celebrations and important historical occasions to global awareness days, the month brings together a range of events marked across India and around the world.
Major Cultural Festivals And Regional Celebrations
The month kicks off on November 1 with prominent regional celebrations across India, including Kerala Piravi, Karnataka Rajyotsava and Haryana Day, alongside World Vegan Day.
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The main festive season takes centre stage during the first half of the month across the country. Dhanteras, which is associated with welcoming wealth and good health, will be observed on November 6, leading into the auspicious festival of lights, Diwali (Deepavali), on November 8.
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The festive spirit continues with Chhath Puja on November 15, while Guru Nanak Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, will be celebrated with religious fervour on November 24.
National Tributes And Commemorative Days
India, the land of many historical figures, will mark several national milestones and honour key personalities in November. National Education Day will be observed on November 11 to honour Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister. Children's Day will be celebrated nationwide on November 14, coinciding with World Diabetes Day.
On November 15, the nation will honour tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Later in the month, Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) and National Milk Day will both be celebrated on November 26.
Complete Date-Wise Schedule Of Important Days
November 1: Kerala Piravi, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Haryana Day, World Vegan Day
November 2: International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists
November 5: World Tsunami Awareness Day
November 6: Dhanteras, International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict
November 7: National Cancer Awareness Day
November 8: Diwali (Deepavali)
November 9: National Legal Services Day
November 10: World Science Day for Peace and Development
November 11: National Education Day
November 14: Children's Day, World Diabetes Day
November 15: Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Birsa Munda Jayanti), Chhath Puja
November 16: National Press Day, International Day for Tolerance
November 17: International Students' Day
November 19: International Men's Day, World Toilet Day, World Philosophy Day
November 20: World Children's Day
November 21: World Television Day
November 24: Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 25: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
November 26: Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas), National Milk Day
November 29: International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
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Overall, November 2026 stands out as an important month for historical remembrance, spiritual gatherings and global efforts to raise public awareness of vital social, health and environmental issues.
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