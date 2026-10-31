Chennaiyin FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, October 31.

Both teams will look to secure an important victory in the southern derby. Chennaiyin FC are searching for their first win of the campaign, having collected just one point from their opening three matches.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, are currently sixth in the standings with four points from three matches.

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Chennaiyin began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa before suffering a 2-0 defeat against Bengaluru FC. They also lost 1-0 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their most recent outing, with Manvir Singh scoring a late winner.

Kerala Blasters started their season with a 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi. However, they suffered a 4-1 defeat against NorthEast United FC before playing out a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC in their previous encounter.

With both teams looking to improve their positions in the standings, Saturday's encounter promises to be an important contest for the southern rivals.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Kick-Off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at 5:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 31.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Venue

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-To-Head Record

Matches played: 25

Chennaiyin FC wins: 8

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 8

Draws: 9

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Muhammed Saheef, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Laldinpuia, Namgyal Bhutia, Ayush Chhetri, Nikola Stojanovic, Madih Talal, Brison Fernandes, Irfan Yadwad, Ramon Tanque.

Kerala Blasters FC (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh (GK), Naocha Singh, Aibanbha Dohling, James Bolton, Ruivah Hormipam, Freddy Lallawmawma, Nebojsa Kosovic, Adrian Luna, Mohammad Sanan, Korou Singh, Momo Yansane.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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