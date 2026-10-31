AU SFB Data Leak: Salesforce Says No Vulnerability At Its End

Global tech major Salesforce on Saturday said it has not identified any vulnerability at its end with regard to the suspected data leak at its customer AU Small Finance Bank.

"Based on currently available information, we have not identified a vulnerability in the Salesforce platform related to this issue," a statement from the customer relationship management (CRM)-focused Salesforce said.

The statement comes a day after AU Small Finance Bank reported that it has started a probe into potential data leak of its vehicle loans customers, following claims that the lender's cyber defences were breached by a group of hackers.

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"AU Small Finance Bank is investigating a potential data leak involving a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform managed and hosted by Salesforce, which holds limited data relating to our vehicle loan customers. We reaffirm that the bank's own systems remain unaffected and all banking services are operating normally," the lender had said in a statement.

The Salesforce statement issued on Saturday said the company does not comment on specific customer issues as a matter of policy and that its teams are proactively engaged to support customers as needed.

The hacker group claimed to have KYC records, identity documents and other important data pertaining to AU SFB, according to threat intelligence platform Hackmanac.

The ScarlettGroup hacking group claims to have breached the AU SFB cyber defence system and threatened to leak sensitive customer and internal corporate data, Hackmanac said in a social media post on Thursday.

"According to the attackers, the compromised information includes KYC records, personal identification documents, PAN and Aadhaar details, credit reports, bank statements, loan applications, signed agreements, insurance records, CRM data, employee information, login histories, and audit logs," Hackmanac said.

However, the threat intelligence platform said that verification of the claim is still pending.

A slew of cyberattacks have been reported in recent days, with the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), private sector lender ICICI Bank, and others as potentially impacted entities.

On October 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also warned of cyberattacks to weaken the Indian economy, and asked all stakeholders to look into the aspect.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Reserve Bank of India's Rs 169-crore data centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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