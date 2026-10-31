Rakul Preet Singh's First Look As Surpanakha In Ramayana Unveiled; Fans Call Her 'Stunning'

Ramayana tells the story of Lord Rama and his battle against Ravana. Bringing the epic to the big screen, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is developing a two-part cinematic adaptation featuring a star-studded cast. The makers of the upcoming film have now revealed Rakul Preet Singh's first look as Surpanakha.

The newly released poster introduces the actor as the Princess of Janasthan, giving audiences the first glimpse of her character in the mythological film. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Jansthan ki Rajkumari, Surpanakha. Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.”

Rakul is seen wearing an elaborate royal outfit, paired with detailed gold jewellery and an ornate headpiece. Her appearance has drawn attention on social media, with fans sharing their reactions to the character's look.

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Fans React To Rakul Preet Singh's Surpanakha Look

Soon after the poster was released, fans took to the comments section to praise Rakul's appearance. One user wrote, “One hundred percent, Rakulpreet has executed Surpankha perfectly!” while another commented, “Beautiful Surpanakha.”

A third user reacted, “Prettiest Surpanakha ever,” while another wrote, “Stunning is an understatement.” One fan also commented, "This time, I'm on Surpanakha's side,” expressing support for the character.

Another user praised the look, writing, “Such a powerful and striking look! Wishing you great success and looking forward to watching your incredible performance.”

Rakul On Playing Surpanakha

Rakul has also spoken about portraying Surpanakha in the upcoming film. During an interaction with news agency PTI, the actor described the character as misunderstood and expressed excitement to be part of the epic adaptation.

“I think what was so exciting were a couple of things. First, it's India's representation to the world. Our history, our truth, represented to the world's first ever-global film. Secondly, Surpanakha is a very misunderstood and layered character. She was the reason why the war took place in the first place. So it has been really interesting to play someone with multiple shades,” Rakul said.

In the Ramayana, Surpanakha is the sister of Ravana. Her encounter with Rama and Lakshman during their exile plays an important role in the events that eventually lead to the battle between Rama and Ravana.

About The Film Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is being developed in two parts, with Ramayana: Part 1 scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5. The second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.

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