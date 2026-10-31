Anantapur School Horror: Man Attacks Class 10 Students With Chainsaw, 2 Girls Injured

Two schoolgirls were injured after a man allegedly entered a classroom armed with a chainsaw and attacked a Class 10 student at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu village, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh.

The shocking incident took place at around 10.30 am while classes were underway and a teacher was present in the classroom. According to NDTV, the attacker allegedly targeted one of the students with the chainsaw, leaving her critically injured. Another girl, who reportedly tried to intervene and stop the assault, also sustained injuries.

The injured students were initially taken to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for emergency medical treatment.

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One of the injured students is undergoing emergency surgery and is expected to be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru by air ambulance, reports said.

Police identified the suspect as Hemanth, also known as Dummu. He allegedly fled the school premises following the chainsaw attack but was subsequently apprehended by police at Dharmavaram railway station.

The accused reportedly hails from Nagalur village in Dharmavaram mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district and is said to be a distant relative of one of the injured girls.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the attack. Preliminary reports have pointed to a possible personal dispute between the accused and one of the victims, although the circumstances leading to the assault are yet to be officially established.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and anger over the incident, describing the chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom as barbaric.

In a post on X, Naidu said he was personally monitoring the injured student's recovery and had directed the medical team to provide her with the highest priority care.

He also ordered the police to track down the accused and ensure that he faces the harshest legal punishment permitted under the law.

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Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh also condemned the assault, describing it as an inhuman act against a young girl in a place meant for learning and safety.

Lokesh said the chief minister had directed the police to take swift and stringent action against the accused and ensure that he was brought to justice.

He reiterated that the safety and dignity of girls and women remained a priority for the state government.

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