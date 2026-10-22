Tiger Shroff's Team Shares Injured Hand's Video After Mumbai Firing, 'God Is Kind' Message Grabs Attention

Tiger Shroff's team has shared a new video following the firing incident in Mumbai, giving fans a closer look at the actor's condition.

Tiger Shroff's Injuries Seen In New Video

Tiger Shroff's team took to Instagram to share a video showing several small, dot-like marks and red spots across the actor's hand and arm. The post was captioned, “God is Kind.”

The video comes after photographs of Tiger wearing bandages surfaced on social media following the shooting. Some pictures that appeared online two days later showed his skin looking clear, prompting questions from some social media users about the attack and his injuries.

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The new footage shows that marks are still visible on the actor's arm, offering a closer look at the injuries following the incident.

What Happened During The Shooting

The firing took place on October 18 after Tiger left a football stadium following a game. Two shooters allegedly fired seven rounds at his car, with five bullets reportedly hitting the vehicle.

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Tiger's driver and vlogger Umesh Chauhan were injured during the attack. The shooters allegedly fled on a motorcycle after the driver got out of the car. Their third accomplice had reportedly kept the motorcycle ready for their escape.

Tiger then took the driver's seat and drove him to Nanavati Hospital.

According to reports, Tiger suffered superficial injuries from bullet fragments, gunpowder and shattered glass, but did not sustain serious harm.

Three Accused Arrested

Three men have been arrested over the alleged assassination attempt on Tiger Shroff. The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Hrithik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar, 18-year-old Rehan from Sonipat in Haryana and 18-year-old Phool Singh from Haryana.

The three accused were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday and have been charged with attempt to murder. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tiger Shroff Yet To Address Attack

Tiger has not publicly spoken about the firing so far. However, according to reports, he spoke to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the incident.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the attack. Suniel Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Amaal Mallik and Mika Singh were among those who reacted, with calls for swift justice and better security measures for Tiger and his family.

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