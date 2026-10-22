Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert: Delhi Police Denies Permission For Oct 30 Event

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Delhi concert has run into a last-minute hurdle, with Delhi police refusing permission for the October 30 event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The decision comes amid security concerns and additional law-and-order responsibilities during the festive season.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, informed BookMyShow that the request to hold the concert had been reviewed but could not be approved, according to Hindustan Times.

“In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to,” the letter stated.

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Amid the uncertainty surrounding the Delhi concert, Dosanjh has also cautioned fans against fake social media accounts claiming to recruit volunteers for his Delhi concert

“We are not asking anyone to volunteer, so please don't share your information,” he said, warning fans to remain alert to possible data scams.

With the concert already promoted on social media, the police's decision has left fans uncertain about whether the Delhi show will take place as scheduled. No announcement has been made yet regarding a new concert date, cancellation or ticket refunds.

Aura India Tour Schedule

The Delhi concert was planned as part of Dosanjh's Aura India Tour, which will cover several cities across India. The schedule includes Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh is also part of the schedule, although its date is yet to be confirmed.

BookMyShow Live is the official promoter for the tour, which follows the singer-actor's Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, including a show at BC Place in Vancouver.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Film Career

Along with his success in music, Diljit Dosanjh has made a mark in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema. He starred in Amar Singh Chamkila, playing the late Punjabi singer opposite Parineeti Chopra. He also appeared in Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

In Punjabi cinema, Dosanjh is known for popular films such as the Jatt & Juliet series and the Sardaar Ji franchise.

He was also associated with Satluj, a biographical drama based on human rights activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, but was removed two days later amid issues surrounding its certification and direct-to-OTT release.

Dosanjh continues to balance his acting career with music, attracting audiences through both his film performances and live shows.

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