'Yesterday, He Told Me': KRK Reveals Sanjay Gupta Wanted To Direct Tiger Shroff

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's sudden death has left the Hindi film industry mourning. Amid the tributes, actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, revealed that Gupta had expressed his desire to direct Tiger Shroff in a film just a day before his death.

In his post on X, KRK recalled, "Director Sanjay Gupta was planning to make #Kaante2 #ShootOutAL2 #ShootoutatDubai and #Kaabil2. Yesterday, he told me that he wants to direct Tiger Shroff in a film. And today He is not there."

Reflecting on the unpredictability of life, KRK added, “The life is only this much. It doesn't matter, if you are a hit or flop. You are everything till you are alive. And the world is finished at the moment, you leave. Kehne ka matlab yeh hai ki yeh sab ek bhram hai ki maine yeh kar diya, maine woh kar diya! Kisi ne kuch nahi kiya! Har koi is duniya mein ek khwaab ki tarah aata hai aur chala jaata hai! Bas zindagi ki sachchai yahi hai! [What I mean is that it's all an illusion, this belief that I've achieved this or accomplished that! Nobody has really done anything! Everyone comes into this world like a dream and eventually leaves. That's the truth about life!]”

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Sanjay Gupta died on October 30 at his residence in Mumbai. He was found in the kitchen after suffering a fall that reportedly caused a serious head injury.

Sanjay Dutt Pays An Emotional Tribute To Sanjay Gupta

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who shared a long professional association with Gupta, also paid an emotional tribute to the filmmaker.

Remembering their bond, Dutt expressed disbelief over his friend's passing and recalled their conversations about Kaante 2.

“Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul,” he said.

Sanjay Gupta was known for the films including Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil.

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