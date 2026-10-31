Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Break Up On Amicable Terms, Cancel Joint Shoots

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have reportedly been dating each other for almost three years. The two never publicly confirmed their relationship, but their frequent outings and appearances kept the speculation alive.

Now, a recent report suggests that the actors have called it quits. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple has ended their relationship on amicable terms. Ibrahim was the one who decided to end the relationship.

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Neither Palak nor Ibrahim has publicly confirmed their separation as of now. The two continue to follow each other on social media.

“Ibrahim has an episode on a celeb talk show coming up and he doesn't want that appearance over-shadowed by the news of his breakup,” the media outlet reported.

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Shoots cancelled or put on hold

An insider also told the news portal that the planned shoots featuring the two have either been cancelled or put on hold.

Speaking about the reason behind their separation, the source said, “We don't know…but the breakup is amicable, and the two aren't planning to wash their dirty linen in public. They both will focus on their respective careers, for now.”

The news comes as a surprise, especially since the two were spotted together on a tiger safari in Ranthambore earlier this month.

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Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's dating rumours

Palak, daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari, and Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, first made headlines in 2022 when they were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Since then, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including vacations and outings. But neither Palak nor Ibrahim officially confirmed dating each other in all these years.

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