He Refused To Accept A Job Rejection. His Email To HR Is Hilarious

A job applicant has found a rather unusual way to respond to a rejection email from a prospective employer. Instead of simply thanking the hiring team for considering his application, he ‘refused to accept' the job rejection and sent a hilarious email to HR. His sarcastic response to the company's decision has gone viral on social media, with users amused by his unusual reaction.

In a post on X, a user named Samay shared a screenshot of the email with the caption, "Never seen a guy reject a rejection email." The email, which was dated August 10, 2026, was addressed to the company's hiring team and quickly caught attention for its sarcastic yet humorous tone.

In the email, the applicant began by thanking the hiring team for their "interest in rejecting" his application. He went on to say that he had reviewed their rejection email and was impressed by their "decision-making process and commitment to moving forward with other candidates."

However, he then delivered the unexpected response, writing, "I have received many rejection emails this year. Therefore, after careful consideration, I have decided not to accept your rejection at this time."

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The applicant continued the sarcastic exchange by appreciating the hiring team's "courage to reject" him and wishing them success in rejecting other candidates.

"I look forward to joining the team soon," he added before signing off as Keane.

The post also drew reactions from other social media users, with several sharing humorous responses and witty comments about the applicant's sarcastic reply. Many found his unusual reaction to the rejection amusing, turning an otherwise routine hiring communication into a light-hearted social media moment.

"Dear Keane,Thank you for taking the time to reject our rejection.Unfortunately, after careful consideration, we regret to inform you that your rejection of our rejection has been rejected," commented one user.

"I would hire him," wrote another user.

"Bro decided he's still in the running regardless of what HR says," wrote a third user.

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