Manchester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Manchester City will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League Matchweek 9 encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 31.

Enzo Maresca's City will look to bounce back from their recent league defeat against Aston Villa, while Brighton will aim to return to winning ways after losing to Liverpool.

Manchester City currently sit at the top of the Premier League standings with 21 points from eight matches. Brighton, meanwhile, occupy the third position with 16 points, having registered five wins, one draw and two defeats.

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The two sides met earlier this week in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, where they played out a 2-2 draw before Manchester City secured a 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout.

Both teams will now meet again, this time in the Premier League, with three important points at stake.

Manchester City vs Brighton: Match Date And Time

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton will be played on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Manchester City vs Brighton: Venue

The Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Brighton will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs Brighton: Recent Form

Man City: W-L-W-W-L

Brighton: W-W-W-D-L

Manchester City vs Brighton: Head-To-Head Record

Matches played: 36

36 Man City (wins): 21

21 Brighton (wins): 8

8 Draws: 7

Manchester City vs Brighton: Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Phil Foden, Enzo Fernandez, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.

Brighton Predicted XI: Bart Verbruggen, Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, Luka Vuskovic, Olivier Boscagli, Pascal Gross, Chema Andres, Diego Gomez, Yasin Ayari, Maxim De Cuyper, Charalampos Kostoulas.

How To Watch Manchester City vs Brighton Live Telecast In India?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 3 channels in India.

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How To Watch Manchester City vs Brighton Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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