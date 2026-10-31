SEBI Issues Warning Letter To PC Jeweller MD, Company Secretary | Here's Why

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued administrative warning letters to PC Jellwer Managing Director Balram Garg and Company Secretary, Compliance Officer Vijay Panwar for non-maintenance of structured digital database linked to the business update given by the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

In an exchange filing on Saturday, October 31, PC Jewellers said, "the Company has not maintained structured digital database in relation to above said business update disclosed to the exchanges on July 03, 2025 but the trading window was closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 01, 2025 till two days after the date of declaration of results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on August 01, 2026 i.e. till August 03, 2025."

(This is a developing story.)



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