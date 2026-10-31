NTPC Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 41% To Rs 7,351 Crore, Declares Dividend

NTPC announced second quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Saturday, October 31. The state-owned company's net profit rose 40.7% to Rs 7,351 crore in July to Septemebr quarter of the current financial year from Rs 5,225 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations surged 21.2% to Rs 54,270 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 44,784 in the same quarter previous year. NTPC's operations improved, with Ebitda up 22% at Rs 15,627 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 12,814 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin marginally expanded to 28.8% year-on-year from 28.6%.

Along with quarterly results, NTPC declared the first Interim dividend at the rate of 30%, which is Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The company has fixed November 6, 2026 as the record date.

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NTPC shares ended 1.85% higher on Friday at Rs 316.25 per share. The earnings were announced after market closing.

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In Q1FY27, the PSU reported better-than-expected earnings as both profit and operating performance surpassing analysts' estimates. NTPC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 6,721 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, ahead of the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 6,224 crore. Net profit increased 11.8% year-on-year from Rs 6,011 crore. Consolidated revenue jumped 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 50,741 crore, mostly in line with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 50,837 crore, compared with Rs 47,064 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating performance was also strong, with Ebitda rising 29% year-on-year to Rs 16,231 crore, significantly above the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,709 crore. Ebitda in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 12,579 crore.

The company's Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 32% from 26.7% a year earlier, comfortably exceeding analysts' estimate of 28.9%, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

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