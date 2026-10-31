November 2026 Financial Calendar: Seven Key Due Dates You Cannot Miss

November 2026 has several important income tax compliance deadlines that taxpayers, businesses and tax deductors must keep in mind. The deadlines cover tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) payments, issuance of TDS certificates, income tax return (ITR) filing for specified categories of taxpayers and other statutory requirements.

The Income Tax Department has outlined several tax compliance dates for the month, with November 7 being the deadline for depositing TDS and TCS deducted or collected in October.

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November 15 is another significant date for issuing specified TDS certificates, while certain taxpayers covered under the extended ITR filing deadline must complete their filing by November 21.

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Here is a look at the important income tax deadlines in November 2026 that taxpayers and deductors should keep track of.

November 2026 Financial Calendar: Seven Key Due Dates

November 7: TDS and TCS Deposit for October 2026

Tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) for October 2026 must be deposited with the Central Government by November 7.

Tax deductors and collectors should ensure that the amounts deducted or collected during the month are deposited within the prescribed timeline.

Another compliance requirement due on this date relates to uploading declarations received in Form 127 under the Income-tax Rules, 2026. This form is a declaration furnished by a buyer to the seller under Section 394 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, where the buyer seeks to avoid TDS.

November 14: Issue specified TDS certificates

Deductors must issue TDS certificates in Form 132 by November 14 for specified tax deducted during September 2026 under the Income-tax Act, 2025. This certificate must be issued within 15 days from the due date for filing the corresponding challan-cum-statement in Form No 141.

Form No 132 is a TDS certificate issued for tax deducted on specified transactions, including rent payments, transfers of immovable property, payments for technical services, and transfers of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs).

November 15: Issuance of TDS Certificates

November 15 is also an important date for deductors and collectors. Deductors are required to issue specified TDS certificates (such as Form 131 and Form 133).

Form 131: Deductors must issue Form 131 for TDS other than salary, pension or interest income of senior citizens for the quarter ended September 30. This certificate helps taxpayers verify the tax deducted from their income.

Form 133: The deadline also applies to tax collectors to issue TCS certificates for the quarter ended September 30. It provides details of tax collected at source.

Form 137: Government offices that deposited TDS/TCS without a challan during October must furnish Form 137 by this date.

November 21: Extended ITR Filing Deadline for Audit Cases

The deadline to file income tax returns for assessment year (AY) 2026-27 has been extended from October 31 to November 21, 2026, for specified companies, taxpayers covered by audit-related requirements and partners of audited firms, subject to the applicable conditions.

This extension does not apply to all taxpayers. Self-assessment tax should still be paid prior to filing to avoid Section 234A/234B interest. Individuals for whom the regular ITR filing deadline has passed should not assume that they can file under this extended timeline unless they fall within the specified categories.

November 30: Transfer Pricing ITR Deadline and Form 141

November 30 is the deadline for filing ITR for AY 2026–27 for taxpayers covered under Section 92E of the Income-tax Act, 1961. This includes taxpayers engaged in international or specified domestic transactions subject to transfer pricing provisions.

The day is also the deadline for filing Form 141 for specified TDS deductions made during October 2026. Form 141 is a consolidated challan-cum-statement for reporting TDS deductions on transactions such as transfers of immovable property, rent payments, payments to contractors or professionals by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and transfers of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs).

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Other forms due on November 30, depending on the taxpayer's circumstances and applicable provisions, include Form 3CEAA, Forms 3CEFA, 3CEFB and 3CEFC, Form 10BA, Form 10E, Form 10CCD and Form 10CCE.

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