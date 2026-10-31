Mega Bullet Train Plan: Delhi-Varanasi Journey To Be Cut To 3.5 Hours - Check Lucknow, Agra, Patna Travel Time

India's proposed bullet train network could reduce travel times across northern India to a great extent, with the Delhi-Varanasi journey expected to take just 3 hours and 33 minutes.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has outlined the proposed travel-time benefits of the Northern High-Speed Rail Corridor, which will connect major cities across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the corridor will begin in Delhi and pass through Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow and Ayodhya before extending to Varanasi, Patna and eventually Guwahati.

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According to ANI, the project aims to improve regional connectivity while supporting businesses, entrepreneurs and passenger movement.

Bullet Train: Check Proposed Travel Times Between Major Cities

Vaishnaw shared the proposed journey durations, highlighting how high-speed rail could transform intercity travel. Delhi to Agra could take just 59 minutes, while the Delhi-Kanpur journey is expected to take 1 hour and 45 minutes. Travelling between Delhi and Lucknow could take approximately 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Other proposed journey times include Varanasi to Lucknow in 1 hour and 21 minutes, Varanasi to Patna in one hour and Varanasi to Prayagraj in just 33 minutes.

The Delhi-Varanasi route is expected to take 3 hours and 33 minutes, while Varanasi to Agra could take 2 hours and 34 minutes.

He also mentioned that passengers could travel from Delhi to Kanpur, enjoy the city's famous Thaggu Ke Laddu and return to Delhi within a few hours highlighting the potential benefits for Purvanchal through faster connections between Varanasi, Lucknow and Patna.

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Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains to Connect Delhi and Varanasi

The minister also proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper services for overnight connectivity. Passengers will be able to travel from Banaras at night and reach Delhi the following morning, or undertake the journey in the opposite direction.

Kashi Railway Station to Accommodate 50,000 Passengers

Vaishnaw discussed plans to develop Kashi railway station into a major transport hub through its connectivity with the Namo bridge. The station will have facilities on both sides, including a waiting area capable of accommodating over 50,000 passengers simultaneously.

Located approximately 2 km from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on its southern side, the station is also expected to improve access for pilgrims and tourists.

The minister said the corridor would deliver long-term benefits to passengers and businesses. However, the announced travel times are proposed estimates, not operational train schedules.

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