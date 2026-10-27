Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: 21-km underground Tunnel Takes Shape Beneath Thane Creek

India's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is making progress, with construction advancing on a 21-km underground tunnel in Maharashtra, including a seven-km section beneath Thane Creek. The high-speed rail corridor would transform intercity travel, with the rail link designed to operate at speeds of up to 320 kmph.

As work on the high-speed railway project gains momentum, the undersea tunnel beneath Thane Creek remains a major component of the 508-km corridor, which is being developed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

The tunnel will connect Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with Shilphata, stretches approximately 21 km, including a 7-km underwater passage. Once completed, it will become India's first undersea railway tunnel.

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The underground section is being constructed using two different excavation techniques. Around 16 km is being developed using Tunnel Boring Machines, while the remaining 5 km has been excavated using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method.

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In July 2026, NHSRCL started operating two boring machines on separate sections of the alignment. The first machine commenced excavation from Vikhroli towards BKC on July 5, covering 6 km. The second machine started work from Sawli, near Ghansoli, towards Vikhroli. Its approximately 10-km excavation route includes the 7-km stretch beneath Thane Creek.

The tunnel will accommodate two railway tracks within a single tube, with construction taking place at depths ranging from approximately 25 to 57 metres below ground level along parts of the alignment.

In September 2025, engineers achieved a breakthrough on a 4.8-km tunnel section between Ghansoli and Shilphata, which was a geological challenge associated with the project.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail is designed to operate at a maximum operational speed of 320 kmph and will connect two of India's major economic centres.

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The corridor will feature 12 stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat, passing through the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The stations include Mumbai BKC, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The project is being implemented with technical and financial assistance from Japan. Apart from the underground section, construction activities are advancing on elevated viaducts, bridges, railway stations and supporting infrastructure for the corridor.

So far, the project had achieved 62% overall physical progress, with over 366 km of viaduct girders erected.

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