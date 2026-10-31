Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Punjab FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Saturday, October 31.

The Mariners will look to continue their winning run when they host an unbeaten Punjab FC side.

Mohun Bagan have collected six points from their opening three matches, while Punjab FC are currently second in the standings with seven points.

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Mohun Bagan began their campaign with a 1-0 loss against NorthEast United FC but bounced back with back-to-back wins against Sporting Club Delhi and Chennaiyin FC. They had earlier beaten Sporting Club Delhi 2-1 and then Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their last match thanks to a second-half goal from Manvir Singh.

In contrast, Punjab FC have started the campaign unbeaten with two wins and a draw in the first three matches.

The Shers defeated Odisha FC 2-1 and played out a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC before securing a 3-2 victory over Churchill Brothers in their most recent outing.

With Punjab looking to maintain their unbeaten run and Mohun Bagan aiming for a third consecutive victory, Saturday's encounter promises to be an interesting contest.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC: Kick-Off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will be played at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC: Venue

The ISL encounter between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC: Head-To-Head Record

Matches played: 05

Mohun Bagan won: 05

Punjab FC won: 00

Draws: 00

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC: Predicted Lineups

Mohu Bagan Super Giant Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Abhishek Singh, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Samir Zeljkovic, Manvir Singh, Dejan Drazic, Lee Erwin.

Punjab FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Khaimingtham Lhungdim, Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Prabhu, Muhammed Uvais, Ricky Shabong, Bishu Sharma, Manglenthang Kipgen, Alfred Planas, Sanathoi Singh, Raphael Messi Bouli.

How To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Live Telecast In India?

The ISL 2026-27 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 in India.

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How To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also watch the match live for free on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.

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